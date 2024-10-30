Greater Manchester bus fare cap to remain at £2, mayor Andy Burnham says - despite nationwide hike

Bus fare cap to remain at £2, Manchester mayor Andy Burnham confirms. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Greater Manchester’s mayor, Andy Burnham, has confirmed that single bus fares in the region will remain capped at £2 through 2025 - despite a national fare planned increase.

This local decision goes against the upcoming nationwide rise in England, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently indicating that the single fare cap will increase to £3 as part of the next Budget.

Burnham’s announcement is part of a broader fare restructuring aligned with his aim to bring all of Greater Manchester’s buses under public control through the Bee Network, a unified transport system aimed at enhancing local public transit accessibility and affordability.

The £2 fare cap will be reviewed mid-year in 2025, but until then, it remains a distinctive feature of Greater Manchester’s approach to making public transport more affordable and regionally controlled.

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham views the 'Bee Network' buses. Picture: Alamy

In a statement, the Mayor said: “Greater Manchester is on course to complete the re-regulation of buses on time and on budget early in the New Year, becoming the first city-region outside London to put them fully back under public control after four decades of deregulation.

“Our policy aim throughout has been to create a low-fare, high-patronage system similar to the one that has brought higher growth and productivity to London. This will remain the mission of the Bee Network.

“On 5/1/25, we will proceed with our plan to introduce a new simpler, flatter fare structure based around a £2 single fare and, on 23/3/25, a contactless London-style payment system with a daily and weekly cap setting a maximum for what people pay when travelling on our buses and trams.

“Because of the decisions we have taken, and the progress we have made, GM is in a different position to other areas across England when it comes to bus funding and bus fares.

I can confirm that we plan to stick with a £2 cap on single bus fares for the whole of 2025.



“We are beginning to benefit from similar financial advantages as those long enjoyed by London.

“Firstly, the per-kilometre cost of our new contracts are on average one third cheaper than tenders in the old deregulated system.

“Secondly, by taking control of the farebox, any profits from rising patronage can be kept and recycled for the benefit of GM residents rather than retained by private operators.

“Thirdly, control of the system allows us to take further steps to help our residents. For instance, by making annual Bee Bus Passes available through our 14 credit unions via weekly payments, residents can cut the cost of weekly bus travel by around £5.

“We hope that the measures we are taking will continue the increase in patronage we have seen since the introduction of the original £2 cap in September 2022 and the launch of the Bee Network in September 2023. The more that people use the system, the easier it will be for us to sustain the low-fare structure.

“This said, it is only by the middle of 2025 when we have completed Phase 1 of the Bee Network, and we know the level of government funding we have, that we will be in a position to judge the financial outlook for the new system.

“So, based on the above, we can confirm that we are sticking with the £2 cap for the whole of 2025 but subject to a mid-year review.

Burnham did add the cap would be subject to a mid-year review. . Picture: Alamy

“By maintaining this approach, we will continue to help our residents in these difficult times. While our plan has always involved asking for an increase in the Mayoral precept in financial year 25/26 on completion of the Bee Network, we are confident that our residents can recover the cost within a couple of weeks if they use the system as we hope they will.

“We understand it is easier and cheaper to maintain a £2 cap in a regulated system and expensive for the Government to subsidise it in a deregulated one, but they have maintained the principle of a cap.

“Greater Manchester was the first to propose the £2 cap in March 2022, introducing it in September that year ahead of the national £2 scheme, and we will keep it as long we can.”