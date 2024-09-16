Manchester City's 'trial of the century' begins into 115 charges of breach football's financial regulations

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola with the Premier League trophy. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Manchester City's 'trial of the century' into alleged breaches of financial regulations begins with everything achieved by the country's dominant football force on the line.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Premier League have hit City with 115 charges of financial wrongdoing over a nine-year period from 2009 to 2018. The secret hearing is set to last up to 10 weeks.

It is thought the club, who are also accused of failing to co-operate with an investigation, could face a range of punishments including a severe points penalty or even expulsion from the Premier League if found guilty.

Manchester City's Kyle Walker and the rest of the squad celebrates with the Premier League trophy last season. Picture: Alamy

Read More: 'Last throw of the dice': Former FA chief slams threat to exclude England from Euros as empty threat from UEFA

Read More: Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown

The case will be heard by an independent commission at an undisclosed location and could take 10 weeks to complete, with a verdict not announced until 2025.

City were charged by the league in February 2023 after a long investigation into allegations published by German magazine Der Spiegel in autumn 2018.

The club deny any wrongdoing and have previously said they have a "comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence" to support their stance.

City's financial affairs have come under regular scrutiny since their takeover by Sheikh Mansour's Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008.

In 2020 they were banned from European competition after being found guilty of breaking UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules, but successfully challenged that ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

If found guilty, City face a range of punishments, including expulsion from the Premier League, a points deduction that could see them relegated or significant financial penalties.

That alleged practice was suggested as a way for City to meet UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules, introduced in 2011, and the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability rules, which became effective a year later, with both sets of regulations limiting the losses clubs can make.

City were also accused of further financial irregularities, namely payments to former manager Roberto Mancini and some players, that did not go through the club's official accounts, enabling them to comply with spending restrictions set by the authorities.

Yet if City are successful in clearing their name, questions will be asked of the Premier League and its ability to enforce its strict financial regulations and ensure all clubs adhere to them.

In 2014, City were fined £49million, £32m of which was suspended, and had their Champions League squad capped at 21 players, for failing to meet UEFA's FFP rules.

City's spending in the transfer market was also capped, as was their wage bill.In 2020, UEFA banned City from Europe for two years for overstating its sponsorship revenue and failing to cooperate with the investigation. City won an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which said the alleged breaches fell outside the five-year limit for prosecution.