Manhunt for second suspect after Amazon delivery driver 'dragged to death' - as another man is arrested

Eddie Hampshire (left) is wanted on suspicion of murder in relation to the death of Claudiu-Carol Kondor (bottom right). Picture: West Yorkshire Police

By Emma Soteriou

A manhunt has been launched by police after an Amazon delivery driver in Leeds was killed - with another man having been arrested.

Officers "urgently want to trace" Eddie Hampshire, 24, from Belle Isle, Leeds, who is wanted on suspicion of murder in relation to the death of Claudiu-Carol Kondor.

He is believed to still be in the Leeds area.

It comes after Mr Kondor, 42, was found seriously injured in Heights Drive, Wortley, just before 7pm on Tuesday.

He was given emergency treatment at the scene but died from his injuries.

Police said Mr Kondor had gone back to his van after dropping off a package, where he found someone trying to steal it.

Wanted: Eddie Hampshire. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

As he attempted to intervene, the thief sped off with him partially inside.

The van crashed into two parked cars before being driven off - leaving Mr Kondor seriously injured in the street. The vehicle was found abandoned a short time later.

Police arrested a 32-year-old man from Leeds on suspicion of murder on Wednesday evening.

He remains in custody and detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to progress the investigation, the force said.

Claudiu-Carol Kondor. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “The investigation into Mr Kondor’s murder is progressing at pace and we are now appealing for information from the public to help trace Eddie Hampshire as a suspect for his murder.

“We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to locate him, following the arrest of a man on suspicion of murder last night, and we need to hear urgently from anyone who has seen Hampshire or who has any information that could assist in securing his arrest.”

Any live sightings of Hampshire should be reported to officers immediately via 999.

Anyone with any other information that could assist in finding him is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Proscombe or crime reference 13240455080 or online.