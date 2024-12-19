Eastenders star Maisie Smith in emotional hospital visit to pop star boyfriend Max George before urgent heart surgery

19 December 2024, 18:55 | Updated: 19 December 2024, 19:01

Max George was visited in hospital by his girlfriend Maisie Smith
Max George was visited in hospital by his girlfriend Maisie Smith. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Eastenders star Maisie Smith has visited her boyfriend Max George in hospital after the Wanted singer underwent an emergency heart operation.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Smith 23, shared a photo of George, 36, who had the operation after being diagnosed with a 2:1 block in his heart.

That's a condition where the heart beats more slowly or with an abnormal rhythm.

Smith said: "Got to see my wonderful man today", adding a heart emoji. "Proud of you @maxgeorge." Max reposted it, also saying: "Thank you baby. I love you so much."

After a scan on Monday, George said "we don't have too much time to wait", explaining that his heart rate has remained low and he will need surgery sooner than expected.

"Unfortunately my heart rate hasn't picked up at all in almost a week," the singer said on Instagram.

Read more: The Wanted star Max George gives health update as he continues to battle heart condition

Read more: Loch Ness Monster mystery may finally be solved due to natural phenomenon

Max George and Maisie Smith in 2023
Max George and Maisie Smith in 2023. Picture: Getty

"Because of this, we don't have too much time to wait so it looks like I'm going to be in surgery way quicker than the doctors first thought. I may even be home for Christmas!

"Still a pretty scary time right now and the last few nights have been really rough, but I wanted to say that I'm absolutely humbled by all your messages of support.

"Both people I know and those I don't. It's given me a much needed boost and my family have been overwhelmed with support, which means more to me than anything."

A heart block is caused by a problem with the electrical pulses controlling the heartbeat, according to the NHS website.

Maisie Smith and Max George
Maisie Smith and Max George. Picture: Getty

Manchester-born George said a full CT scan is "not something I'd choose to do again", as he shared a series of images with wires attached to his chest.

Tom Parker, who rose to fame in The Wanted alongside George, died in 2022 at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour. The boyband formed in 2009 and achieved hits including UK number ones All Time Low in 2010 and Glad You Came in 2011.

George also appeared in US musical series Glee and competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020, where he met

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Akhmadzhon Kurbonov on his way into court with guards

Uzbek man charged over assassination of Russian general in Moscow

Luigi Mangione leaving court

Health insurance boss shooting suspect to face charges of murder and stalking

The scene in Culzean Crescent, Kilmarnock, where a double-decker bus crashed into a railway bridge.

Four rushed to hospital after roof of double-decker bus torn off in railway bridge crash

Andrew Tate with his brother Tristan in the background

Case against Andrew Tate and brother cannot go to trial, appeal court rules

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer appearing before the Liaison Committee

Starmer admits boosting living standards will take time, as he claims worst-off are 'already doing better with Labour'

Murderer Kevin Ray Underwood in an orange shirt

Man who murdered girl, 10, as part of cannibalistic fantasy is executed

Julian Lennon has revealed a cancer diagnosis

John Lennon's son Julian reveals shock cancer diagnosis as he undergoes emergency surgery

Three hospitals have urged patients to avoid A&E unless absolutely necessary as services are hit by high demand.

Hospitals urge public to avoid A&E unless urgent as services hit by 'exceptionally high demand'

A

'Ignore, ignore, ignore': Andrew Tate brags about refusing to pay taxes in resurfaced video - as police to seize over £2million
Tulip Siddiq and Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer backs Labour minister Tulip Siddiq after she was 'accused of family corruption plot' in Bangladesh

Mathias and Paul Pogba

Brother of footballer Paul Pogba jailed over extortion and kidnapping plot

Luigi Mangione leaving court

Healthcare chief shooting suspect to return to New York to face murder charges

Luigi Nicholas Mangione leaves at Blair County Courthouse in Hollidaysburg, Pa., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, Pool)

Luigi Mangione waives extradition over health insurance boss shooting in New York

Mason Rist and Max Dixon were killed in a mistaken identity attack

Teens detained for life over murder of two best friends stabbed to death in mistaken identity revenge attack

Women stand amid the destroyed buildings on the island of Mayotte

French president visits Mayotte to survey damage from cyclone

Exclusive
Sara Sharif, 10, was found "beaten to death " at the family home in Woking, Surrey

Jurors involved in 'extremely stressful and traumatic' Sara Sharif case offered counselling and support

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gisele Pelicot walks past police and crowd as she arrives at the court in southern France

Gisele Pelicot tells of ordeal as ex-husband jailed in mass rape trial in France

Alan McKenna, founder of Loch Ness Exploration (LNE), believes elusive 'standing waves' might explain sightings of the mythical monster

Fresh clues come to light that may solve the Loch Ness Monster mystery that has puzzled people for decades
Kyle Clifford, 26, now faces an additional charge of rape - after being accused of killing Carol, Hannah and Louise Hunt

Crossbow triple murder suspect Kyle Clifford also charged with rape

Prince William and Kate's Christmas card

Prince William and Kate reveal sweet family Christmas card after 'hardest year'

Smoke rises from a building following a fire in Taiwan

Nine die in massive fire in Taiwan

Gisele Pelicot speaking to the press outside court

I thought of my grandchildren, Gisele Pelicot says after French rape trial

Putin has called for a 'high-tech missile duel'

Putin challenges West to 'high-tech duel' against Oreshnik missile in Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky, left, speaks to European Council president Antonio Costa as they arrive for an EU summit, with flags in the foreground

EU leaders insist no decisions can be taken about Ukraine without its consent

Alan Edward, left, was found with an armoury of lethal weapons in his Scotland home and was charged with terror offences.

Neo-Nazi with terrifying ‘array of weaponry’ jailed for 10 years

Vladimir Putin gestures as he speaks during his annual news conference

Putin boasts about gains in Ukraine as he holds annual news conference

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King George Day At Ascot Races

Prince Andrew pulls out of royal family's pre-Christmas lunch amid Chinese 'spy' scandal

An alleged Chinese spy with close links to Prince Andrew has been named for the first time after a High Court judge lifted an anonymity order.

'Spy' was a 'founding member' Prince Andrew's Chinese money-making venture

Keir Starmer is facing calls to declare China a national security threat

Starmer under pressure to declare China national security threat, after Beijing's 'spy' in Britain unmasked

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News