Melania Trump to tell her story in 'intimate' memoir releasing this autumn

25 July 2024, 13:35

Melania Trump at the 2024 Republican National Convention
Melania Trump at the 2024 Republican National Convention. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The former First Lady is set to release the autobiography, titled 'Melania', this Autumn.

Melania Trump is set to release a memoir later this year, promising “never before seen” details of her life with Donald Trump.

Titled ‘Melania’, it is being billed as “a powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has carved her own path, overcome adversity and defined personal excellence.”

This marks the first autobiography by the former First Lady, who has been mostly absent from much of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign so far.

The book will be released under Skyhorse Publishing, which has also published pieces by prominent supporters of Donald Trump, including former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani and attorney Alan Dershowitz

The book “invites readers into her world, offering an intimate portrait of a woman who has lived an extraordinary life,” today’s announcement read.

Mrs Trump’s office says the memoir will be available in two versions, a $150 “collector’s edition” and a “Memoir Edition," 304 pages long, including 48 pages of never-before-seen photographs. The book is listed at $40, with signed editions going for $75.

The book is listed online at $40, with signed editions going for $75.

Melania Trump at the RNC in Milwaukee.
Melania Trump at the RNC in Milwaukee. Picture: Getty

Both editions are available for pre-order exclusively through Melania’s website, MelaniaTrump.com.

A specific release date has not yet been announced.

Unlike many other former Presidents, Donald Trump is yet to release a memoir of his own. Instead, Mr Trump published a picture book commemorating his time at the White House and a compilation of letters from world leaders and celebrities.

This announcement comes little more than two weeks after Donald Trump survived an attempt on his life when a shooter opened fire at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania,.Paying tribute to her husband in the wake of the attack, Melania wrote: "When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realised my life, and Barron's life, were on the brink of a devastating change," she said.

"I am grateful to the brave secret service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband."

She went on to say: "To the families of the innocent victims who are now suffering from this heinous act, I humbly offer my sincerest sympathy. Your need to summon your inner strength for such a terrible reason saddens me.

"A monster who recognised my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald's passion - his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration.

Donald Trump Injured During Shooting At Campaign Rally In Butler, PA
Donald Trump Injured During Shooting At Campaign Rally In Butler, PA. Picture: Getty

"The core facets of my husband's life - his human side - were buried below the political machine.

"Donald, the generous and caring man who I have been with through the best of times and the worst of times.

"Let us not forget that differing opinions, policy, and political games are inferior to love. Our personal, structural, and life commitment - until death - is at serious risk.

"Political concepts are simple when compared to us, human beings."

She also called for people to reunite, saying: "This morning, ascend above the hate, the vitriol, and the simple-minded ideas that ignite violence."

Melania then added: "The winds of change have arrived. For those of you who cry in support, I thank you.

"I commend those of you who have reached out beyond the political divide - thank you for remembering that every single politician is a man or a woman with a loving family."

