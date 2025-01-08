Fresh snow and ice warnings issued as Brits brace for blizzard and temperatures set to plummet to -16C

8 January 2025, 10:15 | Updated: 8 January 2025, 10:18

Fresh snow and ice warnings have been issued
Fresh snow and ice warnings have been issued. Picture: Alamy/Met Office

By Emma Soteriou

Fresh snow and ice warnings have been issued across the UK as Brits brace for freezing conditions.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Met Office issued more warnings for snow and ice on Wednesday morning, covering northern Scotland and Northern Ireland. They will remain in place until Thursday.

It comes after warnings were put in place across the south of England, northern Scotland and Northern Ireland for Wednesday.

The mercury is set to drop sharply throughout the day, with Scotland and northern England expected to reach -16C overnight.

It will be the lowest temperature recorded in January in the UK for 15 years, since -22.3C was logged in Altnaharra in the Highlands on January 8, 2010, according to Met Office data.

Brits have been told to prepare for travel disruption on the roads as well as delays on trains.

There is also a risk of injury from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

The Met Office said: "Whilst not all areas may be affected, outbreaks of snow may push in from the southwest during Wednesday, potentially giving some significant accumulations in places. 

"Two to five cm of snow could accumulate fairly widely, and as much as 10cm over higher ground, especially over east or northeast-facing slopes.

"Rain or sleet is more likely near coasts. Note that there is still a possibility that the weather system, and associated rain or snow, may remain further south across the English Channel.

"As precipitation clears eastwards and skies clear during Wednesday night, ice is likely to form on untreated surfaces."

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has extended its cold weather health alert for all of England.

Amber alerts issued on Thursday will now run until January 12, meaning a rise in deaths is likely, the agency said.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: "We are extending the duration of our Cold-Health Alert, since the Met Office are forecasting that the low temperatures we are seeing will continue further into this week, with snow and icy conditions likely to persist.

"This weather can have a serious impact on the health of some people, including those aged 65 and over and those with pre-existing health conditions, and it is therefore vital that we continue to check in on friends, family and neighbours that are most vulnerable.

"These people could be more at risk of heart attacks, stroke and chest infections as a result of cold temperatures."

