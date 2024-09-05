Molly-Mae Hague goes wedding dress shopping just weeks after split from Tommy Fury

5 September 2024, 18:14 | Updated: 5 September 2024, 18:21

Molly-Mae visited a bridal shop in a recent vlog
Molly-Mae visited a bridal shop in a recent vlog. Picture: YouTube

By Henry Moore

Molly-Mae has been pictured visiting a wedding shop just weeks after her dramatic split from her fiance Tommy Fury.

In her latest vlog, the influencer tried on gowns at a bridal store but admitted it felt “a bit weird" to be in the shop after her split from Tommy.

Addressing her followers, Molly-Mae revealed she was at the shop because she needed a white dress for a bridal bash her sister Zoe is hosting.

"Everyone's going really dressy," Molly-Mae said.

"It's a big dressy white party, big glitzy thing. I don't have a dress. I'm thinking if I go to this wedding dress shop - when I went with Zoe they had loads of occasion wear, not just wedding dresses.

"I thought, God there are so many nice dresses in here that aren't actually a wedding dress vibe.

"I'm going to nip into the shop and see if they've got any white dresses."

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae seen attending Beauty Works x Molly-Mae
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae seen attending Beauty Works x Molly-Mae. Picture: Getty

A reflective Molly then took a moment to speak on what it feels like to be newly single.

"Bit weird," she confesses, "going to a wedding dress shop during this period - this era of my life. But you've got to do what you've got to do."

The couple, who have a young daughter, broke up last month after five years together.

Unconfirmed rumours have circulated that infidelity was the reason for the split.

But Molly-Mae said in a video that she didn't want to explain why they broke up.

She said of Tommy: "He is Bambi’s dad and I will always value him, and respect him and always have a lot of love for him."

Addressing rumours about the break-up, she said: "This is real life, it is not drama, it is not tea, it is not a publicity stunt - as much as I wish it was.

"This is real life and it’s very sad and it’s very deep and it just doesn’t feel right for me to come on here and talk about it.

"I think it’s important to deal with it privately, also out of respect to Tommy as well because it’s just not nice. I feel like everything over the last couple of weeks has really been a lot.

"It’s been blown way out of proportion. It’s all got a bit carried away with itself. The last thing I want to do is fuel that fire. The best way to deal with this is to move forward, look to the future."

Molly-Mae announced the split on Instagram
Molly-Mae announced the split on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

She added: "The last two weeks have been very real, it’s real life, it’s something we’ve been going through as privately as we can but obviously not privately whatsoever.

"I haven’t really been been able to get away from it the last couple of weeks, the last thing I want to do is to come on here and fuel that more.

"My coping mechanism for the past two weeks is talking to people that I love and are so close to me and have been so incredible through this time.

"I don’t really ever plan on talking about the last couple of weeks.

"It’s not something that I feel comfortable with and I know you will be like, ‘we want to know what’s gone on."

