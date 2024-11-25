Moment ‘mildly hypothermic’ wild campers are rescued after experiencing ‘full force’ of Storm Bert

Moment ‘mildly hypothermic’ wild campers are rescued after experiencing ‘full force’ of Storm Bert. Picture: Facebook

By Danielle de Wolfe

The moment two 'mildly hypothermic' wild campers were rescued after Storm Bert saw them stranded on a mountainside has been captured on camera.

The Buxton Mountain Rescue team were called out to the campers at around 05:00 on Sunday, November 24, after the area was pounded by the full force of Storm Bert.

Camping on an elevation known as Kinder Scout, the moorland plateau is located in a National Nature Reserve in the Dark Peak of the Derbyshire Peak District.

Experiencing "the full force of Storm Burt", rescue teams say the pair "realised their tent wasn’t up to the task and began letting in water" as the storm took hold.

The footage released by the rescue team shows the tent being blown sideways as rescuers brace themselves against high winds on the mountainside.

Leaving both campers "mildly hypothermic", intense winds eventually saw the pair call in help.

"Team members made their way to the campers’ location, and after a quick assessment, it was decided to walk both individuals back to Edale while their tent was dismantled," said the Buxton Mountain Rescue Team in a Facebook post.

"Thankfully, after rewarming in the team’s control vehicle, they were able to make their way home."

The team added: "We hope the campers enjoyed a nice warm shower and a hearty breakfast when they got home."

Explaining there are lessons to be learned from such experiences, the rescue team highlighted the perils of the great outdoors.

"Sometimes, we find ourselves in challenging situations, but these experiences build knowledge and resilience for future adventures," they added. Picture: Facebook

"Sometimes, we find ourselves in challenging situations, but these experiences build knowledge and resilience for future adventures," they added.

It comes as one farmer tackled Storm Bert in the only way he knew how - by tractor.

Shocking footage emerged on Monday of the vehicle being driven through the town, as a wave of water lashed at shop windows of a flooded town.

The driver can be seen driving through Tenbury Wells, a market town in Worcestershire, which was under several feet of water.