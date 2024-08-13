Matthew Wright 1pm - 4pm
Monzo banking app down leaving thousands of customers without full access to their accounts
13 August 2024, 12:23 | Updated: 13 August 2024, 13:00
Thousands of Monzo Bank customers are unable to access their accounts.
More than 1,100 complaints have now been logged on the site, with customers reporting that they are unable to access their mobile banking app.
In a message on their status page, Monzo said the issue has been identified.
"We've identified the cause of the problem and we're working on a fix. We're currently running the Monzo app in a backup mode but you're still able to use your card as usual, make ATM withdrawals, and receive inbound and make outbound bank transfers
Frustrated customers have taken to X (formally Twitter) to complain about the outage.
Anyone else’s Monzo down?— Zak with a K (@jjtzak) August 13, 2024
Monzo is aware of the issue and replied to a confused customer on X with an apology, writing: "We're sorry about the trouble here.
Our team are working super hard to get the issue resolved, we really appreciate your patience in the meantime."
Hey Mike 👋 We're sorry about the trouble here. Our team are working super hard to get the issue resolved, we really appreciate your patience in the meantime 🙏— Monzo 🏦 (@monzo) August 13, 2024
