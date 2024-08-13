Breaking News

Monzo banking app down leaving thousands of customers without full access to their accounts

Banking app Monzo says they are experiencing a technical issue. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

Thousands of Monzo Bank customers are unable to access their accounts.

More than 1,100 complaints have now been logged on the site, with customers reporting that they are unable to access their mobile banking app.

In a message on their status page, Monzo said the issue has been identified.

"We've identified the cause of the problem and we're working on a fix. We're currently running the Monzo app in a backup mode but you're still able to use your card as usual, make ATM withdrawals, and receive inbound and make outbound bank transfers

Frustrated customers have taken to X (formally Twitter) to complain about the outage.

Anyone else’s Monzo down? — Zak with a K (@jjtzak) August 13, 2024

Monzo is aware of the issue and replied to a confused customer on X with an apology, writing: "We're sorry about the trouble here.

Our team are working super hard to get the issue resolved, we really appreciate your patience in the meantime."

Users report they are unable to access banking app Monzo. Picture: Supplied

Hey Mike 👋 We're sorry about the trouble here. Our team are working super hard to get the issue resolved, we really appreciate your patience in the meantime 🙏 — Monzo 🏦 (@monzo) August 13, 2024