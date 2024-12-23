Morrisons Christmas shopping chaos as ‘server goes down’, customers can’t access orders and discounts not working

23 December 2024, 09:49 | Updated: 23 December 2024, 10:10

Morrisons customers have been struggling with their Christmas orders
Morrisons customers have been struggling with their Christmas orders. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Morrisons customers have reacted with fury over problems with the supermarket’s More loyalty card.

The supermarket has been advertising big discounts with its loyalty card in the run-up to Christmas Day.

But customers have been left with bigger than expected bills at checkouts - saying the discounts have not been working at all.

 One person posted a photo of an error message at a self-checkout, which reads: "We are really sorry some promotions and discounts are not working at this time.”

The Morrisons website also appears to be down, with a "502 bad gateway" error message on some pages.

Morrisons customer Manisha Kalyan posted online: “Hi, none of the more card prices came off because of a systems issue 2 days before Christmas... I have ny receipt, can you tell me how to get a refund on all the stuff I had to wrongly pay the higher price for? Thanks. You've also charged pull price for the carrots and parsnips.”

One customer claimed their ‘server is down,’ and others said they were unable to access their click and collect orders.

Another customer posted online: “I'm due to have my christmas order delivered today between 16.30 and 1730. It has my turkey and everything I need for christmas on. I've just had an email from you saying you couldn't fulfil my order and it's been cancelled. What am I meant to do i can't get to shops”

Another said: “Convenient how all your More offers aren't working the day before Christmas Eve.”

A Morrisons spokesman said: "This morning we are experiencing some system issues which are principally impacting some More Card discounts and Click and Collect orders.

"For More Card customers who have Morrisons Fivers to redeem, these will be done manually in store by colleagues. And if More Card prices are not registering, we will apply a 10% discount to the customer's entire shop.

"For Click and Collect orders, we are asking customers to wait for an email to inform them that their order is ready for collection before heading to store.

"Some home delivery orders may be arriving late today - and we will be communicating directly with those customers affected.

"We sincerely apologise to our customers for this inconvenience."

