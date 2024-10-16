Murder investigation launched following disappearance of eight-year-old boy from home seven weeks ago

Murder investigation launched after disappearance of eight-year-old boy from home seven weeks ago. Picture: Alamy / Gardai

By Danielle de Wolfe

Police have launched a murder investigation following the disappearance of an eight-year-old boy from his home in Ireland.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kyran Durnin and his mother were last seen seven weeks ago in Drogheda, County Louth, on 28 August, police confirmed.

The Gardia has now said he is presumed dead.

The boy and his mother, Dayla, went missing overnight on August 28.

"Despite extensive enquiries carried out to date, we have been unable to either locate Kyran, identify any information on his current whereabouts or any evidence that he is currently alive," they said in a statement.

"Following enquiries to date, investigating police now believe that Kyran is missing, presumed dead.

Murder investigation launched following disappearance of eight-year-old boy from home seven weeks ago. Picture: Gardai

"A murder investigation has been commenced."

It comes amid reports that Kyran's 24-year-old mother left a note saying she "needed to get away for a few days".

Police launched search efforts two days after the pair's disappearance on August 30, but despite "extensive enquiries", no trace of the pair are yet to be found.

Police confirmed no arrests have yet been made in connection to the case.

Ireland's Child and Family Agency, Tulsa, is now working closely with officers as part of the investigation.

Read more: Police release CCTV of mystery figures they want to trace after missing boy, 16, found dead in river

Read more: Pictured: Daredevil British influencer who fell 630ft to death from bridge as grieving girlfriend speaks of 'nightmare'

Police in Drogheda have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

"Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, will be welcomed by the investigation team. This information will be treated in the strictest confidence," a spokeswoman said.