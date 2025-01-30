Murderer who was out on licence when he killed woman in Croydon handed life sentence

A man and a woman have been jailed for the murder of Sarah Mayhew,. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Georgina Greer

A man and a woman have been jailed for murder after detectives pieced together evidence to prove they murdered Sarah Mayhew, then dismembered her and dumped her body over several trips, in plain sight of the public.

Steve Samson, 45, and his partner Gemma Watts, 49, were sentenced to life imprisonment at the Old Bailey on Thursday, for the murder of Sarah Mayhew, with Samson to serve a whole life order and Watts a minimum of 30 years' imprisonment.

The pair were also sentenced to five years each for perverting the course of public justice, to run concurrently.

Samson and Watts had previously admitted murder and perverting the course of justice by dismembering Ms Mayhew's body, distributing the parts at "various locations" and cleaning up the scene.

Steve Sansom was out on life licence when he killed Sarah, having been jailed in May 1999 after admitting the murder and robbery of a minicab driver on Christmas Eve the previous year.

He was freed from prison on licence in 2019 after his case was considered by the Parole Board, and was under probation supervision when he killed for a second time.

Floral tributes at the scene in Rowdown Fields, in New Addington, where remains belonging to Sarah Mayhew, 38, were found. Picture: Alamy

An investigation was launched in April 2024 after the Metropolitan Police were called to Rowdown Fields in Croydon, following a report from a walker whose dog had discovered a human bone.

The remains were later identified as those of Sarah, and further remains found in the River Wandle, Mitcham, in May.

Sarah was last seen entering a property in Sutton on the evening of March 8, accompanied by Samson.

Messages sent by Samson on the same day stated, “We’re not evil, we’re not evil.”

Subsequent messages indicated a premeditated plan to kill Sarah. In one exchange, Samson mentioned inviting Sarah to his house, to which Watts responded, “Only if it’s a deal she ain’t leaving in one piece,” to which Samson agreed, saying, “Okay.”

Further messages suggested a sexual and sadistic motive for the murder.

Two days later, Samson was captured on CCTV purchasing a hacksaw, blades, and a bucket, while Watts was seen buying multiple cleaning products, including bleach and scourers. A receipt for these items was later found during a search of her property.

A silver incinerator bin was also purchased to burn Sarah's personal belongings, which were never recovered.

Samson and Watts were then seen travelling to and from Rowdown Fields using public transport while carrying oversized shopping bags, which they appeared to struggle to carry.

They also travelled to the River Wandle with a suitcase, returning without it. Sarah’s torso was then found in May in the same location. Traces of Sarah's blood were also found in Samson's home.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Thorpe, from the Specialist Crime Command, who led the investigation, commended the "bravery and strength" of Sarah's family and friends, saying: "A loss is always hard, but to hear about the way Sarah spent her last moments must be heart-breaking."

He added: "Sarah was a young woman who had the rest of her life ahead of her, before it was selfishly taken by Samson and Watts for their own sadistic motive."

"Their sick and twisted desires were heard in court by her family. They listened to traumatising evidence which revealed that the two enjoyed the pain and torment that they put Sarah through."

"No sentence can ever bring Sarah back or compensate for her loss, we ask for you to please respect their privacy during this tough time."

The Ministry of Justice confirmed a serious further offence review is currently under way.