Music teacher convicted of assault for holding pupil upside down to ‘cheer her up’ allowed to keep teaching

9 January 2025, 19:32

The teacher had been working at Seascale Primary School
The teacher had been working at Seascale Primary School. Picture: Facebook

By Henry Moore

A music teacher who was convicted of assault after he held a pupil upside down by the ankles to "cheer her up" has been granted permission to keep teaching.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

“Quiet and calm” Sean Haythornthwaite told his school he took a "parental role" to try and make the girl laugh after she had been hiding under a table following an argument.

He claimed the schoolgirl was “laughing when he picked her up and the others in the class laughed with her, not at her".

Despite these claims, a parent complained and Mr Haythornthwaite was ultimately convicted of assault.

He described the February 2022 incident as a "well-intended but poor choice" that "ruined my life and destroyed my teaching career."

A Teaching Regulation Agency panel heard Mr Haythornthwaite was employed by Cumbria County Council as a music teacher, and was working at Seascale Primary School near Whitehaven at the time of the incident.

After a police investigation and trial, the teacher was convicted of assault by beating at Workington Magistrates Court in July later that year, sentenced to 150 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay compensation of £100.

Mr Haythornthwaite had been working for six years at the time of the incident, and was part way through his postgraduate certificate in education, the panel heard.

Read more: 'The problem is men': Humza Yousaf accuses Elon Musk of 'inflaming racial tensions' with talk of grooming gangs

The music teaching was convicted of assault (FILE)
The music teaching was convicted of assault (FILE). Picture: Alamy

A woman, who was not named, told the panel she was "utterly shocked" when she heard about the allegation.

It was "very much out of character", she said, describing Mr Haythornthwaite as having a "quiet and calm" manner.

Another witness said the teacher was "upset" and "really distressed... He was a bit devastated... He just seemed broken".

Explaining his actions, the teacher told the panel: "I took a parental role in a situation to try and cheer a child up because they are my responsibility and because I did not know to keep myself safe in a teaching environment.

"I made a well intended but poor choice, one that ruined my life and destroyed my teaching career."

Mr Haythornthwaite also said that his "only prior experience to this role has been training adults in either admin or retail posts".

"I did not have a teaching qualification and no prior experience of working in a school environment or working with children," he added.

The teacher said he was told by his solicitor that the charge was "nonsense", and that the case would be dropped upon review.

The panel concluded that Mr Haythornthwaite's conduct amounted to unacceptable professional conduct, but drew short of banning him from the teaching profession.

"The panel took the view that Mr Haythornthwaite's conduct was not malicious and was out of character," a written decision said.

"There was no intent by Mr Haythornthwaite to harm (the pupil).

"Mr Haythornthwaite's behaviour did not lead to a sentence of imprisonment, which was indicative that the offence was at the less serious end of the possible spectrum.

"I have concluded that a prohibition order is not proportionate or in the public interest."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The men have been missing since New Year's Day.

Rescue dog ‘finds glasses’ of missing London hiker day after discovering friend’s body in Dolomites

Venezuela Inauguration Protests

Venezuelan opposition leader arrested after anti-government protest

james mcmurdock

'Criminal in our midst' as government urged to ban those convicted of violence against women from running for Parliament.
Mercury Flyby

Spacecraft buzzes Mercury’s north pole and beams back stunning photos

Exclusive
'The problem is men': Humza Yousaff accuses Elon Musk of 'inflaming racial tensions' with talk of grooming gangs

'The problem is men': Humza Yousaf accuses Elon Musk of 'inflaming racial tensions' with talk of grooming gangs

California Wildfires Photo Gallery

Firefighters make progress in slowing Los Angeles wildfires amid devastation

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a statement in the wake of deadly wildfire in southern California

Harry and Meghan issue urgent plea as deadly wildfires grip California

Pictured: Teenage boy stabbed to death by group of youths in 'shocking' bus station attack - as manhunt continues

Pictured: Teenage boy stabbed to death by group of youths in 'shocking' bus station attack - as manhunt continues

Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter lauded for humility and service at Washington funeral

b

No one should die in hospital when they don’t want or need to be there. The state of end of life care needs to change.

Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter honoured at Washington funeral before Georgia hometown burial

Jeremy Hunt has apologised to the families of Lucy Letby's victims

'It happened on my watch': Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt apologises to the families of Lucy Letby's victims

Elon Musk (Evan Vucci/AP)

Musk to host chat with German far-right leader amid political interference fears

The Palisades fire burns a beachfront property in Malibu, California

Firefighters battle devastating Los Angeles wildfires as winds ease a little

France Libya Sarkozy

Sarkozy denounces ‘plot’ at trial over alleged campaign funding by Libya

Former US President Barack Obama speaks with President-elect Donald Trump before the State Funeral Service for former US President Jimmy Carter

All five living US presidents unite at funeral of Jimmy Carter as Obama and Trump chat ahead of service

Latest News

See more Latest News

US President-elect Donald Trump

New York’s highest appeals court declines to block Trump’s hush money sentencing

Richard Hammond and wife arriving at the Edge of Tomorrow World Premiere, BFI IMAX, Waterloo, London.

Richard Hammond announces split from wife after 'amazing 28 years together'

Warwick Davis and Samantha Davis

Harry Potter star Warwick Davis 'suing hospital where wife died' amid claims of 'medical negligence'
Ripple And Other Crypto Photo Illustrations

Judge dismisses man’s bid to recover hard drive with £600million worth of bitcoin on it from landfill
Bedford Bus Station

Teen boy stabbed to death by group of men at bus station as police hunt for killers

Newly-elected Lebanese president Joseph Aoun reviews the honour guard

Lebanon’s parliament chooses army chief as president, ending two-year deadlock

The pound has fallen to its lowest point in over a year.

Pound falls to lowest point in over a year as soaring borrowing costs spark fears Labour 'could be forced to hike taxes'
RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch

RMT union boss Mick Lynch announces retirement

he world's most wanted female ISIS terrorist, Hayat Boumeddienne (pictured), is living in Syria

World’s most wanted female ISIS terrorist found alive and living freely in Syria

Maxar Technologies satellite image created on January 8, 2025 shows a view of homes near Fair Oaks Avenue in Altadena, California while fires are burning.

LA fires' trail of destruction seen from space in shocking before-and-after satellite images

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate is celebrating her 43rd birthday

Prince William hails Kate's 'remarkable strength' as he sends touching birthday message

'I've cried too many tears': Heartbroken Meghan takes to social media to announce death of beloved companion

'I've cried too many tears': Heartbroken Meghan takes to social media to announce death of beloved companion
Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew reported to police for 'using fake name', as fresh royal row erupts

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News