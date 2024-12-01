Could Elon Musk give Nigel Farage's Reform party a huge cash injection in a bid to reshape British politics?

Elon Musk may be planning to give Nigel Farage's Reform Party a large donation. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Elon Musk may be planning to give Nigel Farage's Reform UK party a huge cash donation in a bid to reshape British politics.

Mr Musk, the world's richest man, has been critical of Keir Starmer's government and has showed support for Reform.

His vocal support of Donald Trump, which he disseminates via Twitter, now known as X, which be bought in 2022, has been credited with helping get the Republican re-elected.

He also spent $200 million supporting Mr Trump, including a controversial $1 million per day giveaway lottery in the swing state of Pennsylvania.

Now he is said to be directing his attention towards the UK, and rumours are said to be circulating among some Conservative insiders of a possible donation to Reform.

Elon Musk has been a vocal supporter of Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

The donation would likely be made through X in a bid to get around political donation laws by foreign individuals.

Mr Farage said he was unaware of any plans by Mr Musk to donate to Reform, but said they shared "a good relationship".

“All I can say is that I’m in touch with him and he is very supportive of my policy positions,” the Reform leader told The Times.

“We both share a friendship with Donald Trump and Trump has said good things about me in front of Musk.

"We’ve got a good relationship with him.”

Mr Musk recently reposted a message on social media that Reform would "win the next election", saying simply "Yes".

He has also sparred with Keir Starmer, branding him 'two-tier Keir', a popular right-wing online insult for the Prime Minister.

Reports emerged last month that MPs planned to summon Mr Musk to parliament to answer questions about disinformation on X - prompting an angry response from his father.

Appearing on LBC in November, Errol Musk demanded Starmer resign, as he hit out at Labour for sending England back to “Tudor times.”

Errol Musk added there is nothing the Labour government could do to repair its relationship with his son, but claimed Elon “doesn’t give the UK government a second thought.”