Suspect, 50, charged with murder after man killed in mass brawl outside Acton barber shop, with 'shots heard'

Nash Clyne was killed in Acton over the weekend. Picture: Met Police/Alamy

By Kit Heren

A suspect has been charged with murder after a man was killed in west London, with reports that gunshots were heard.

Benjamin Matthews, 50, will appear in court on Tuesday charged with the murder of Nash Clyne, who died on Birkbeck Road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Mr Clyne, 33, died at the scene. At least three other people were hurt in widespread disorder that broke out on the street but their injuries are not life-threatening.

Police are not sure what weapon was used to kill Mr Clyne yet, but there have been reports of gunshot wounds being heard at the scene.

Nash Clyne. Picture: Met Police

Officers are particularly interested in what happened outside two barbers' shops on Acton High Street, near the road where Mr Clyne died.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Monday on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after a brawl took place at the scene. He remains in custody.

Police at the scene in Acton. Picture: Alamy

Police closed off an area near Birkbeck Road, close to Acton Central railway station after the attack.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command leads the investigation and said: “A team of experienced detectives is working at pace to establish why Nash was murdered and bring those responsible to justice.

“We are urging anyone who was in the area or who knows anything about what happened to come forward. We particularly want to hear from anyone who was at the Front Line Cuts barber shop or the Paradise Cuts barber shop, both in Acton High Street, between 22:00hrs on Saturday and 04:30hrs on Sunday.

“What you know, however insignificant it may seem now, could hold the key to this investigation.”

There is a significant crime scene in place in Acton this morning, particularly around Birkbeck Road.



An ambulance spokeswoman said: "We sent a number of resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car and an incident response officer. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, one person died at the scene.

"Two patients were taken as priorities to major trauma centres."

A dedicated page has been set up online where information can be provided, which police say is the best way to share images or videos with the investigation team.

Information about the incident can also be given to police by calling 101 and providing the reference 1132/08DEC, or by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.