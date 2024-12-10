Suspect, 50, charged with murder after man killed in mass brawl outside Acton barber shop, with 'shots heard'

10 December 2024, 10:50 | Updated: 10 December 2024, 11:33

Nash Clyne was killed in Acton over the weekend
Nash Clyne was killed in Acton over the weekend. Picture: Met Police/Alamy

By Kit Heren

A suspect has been charged with murder after a man was killed in west London, with reports that gunshots were heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Benjamin Matthews, 50, will appear in court on Tuesday charged with the murder of Nash Clyne, who died on Birkbeck Road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Mr Clyne, 33, died at the scene. At least three other people were hurt in widespread disorder that broke out on the street but their injuries are not life-threatening.

Police are not sure what weapon was used to kill Mr Clyne yet, but there have been reports of gunshot wounds being heard at the scene.

Read more: More than 89,000 stillborn babies buried in mass graves across England as parents search for childrens' remains

Read more: Video emerges of Assad ‘family bunker’ underneath palaces - with ‘escape tunnels’ big enough to drive through

Nash Clyne
Nash Clyne. Picture: Met Police

Officers are particularly interested in what happened outside two barbers' shops on Acton High Street, near the road where Mr Clyne died.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Monday on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after a brawl took place at the scene. He remains in custody.

Police at the scene in Acton
Police at the scene in Acton. Picture: Alamy

Police closed off an area near Birkbeck Road, close to Acton Central railway station after the attack.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command leads the investigation and said: “A team of experienced detectives is working at pace to establish why Nash was murdered and bring those responsible to justice.

“We are urging anyone who was in the area or who knows anything about what happened to come forward. We particularly want to hear from anyone who was at the Front Line Cuts barber shop or the Paradise Cuts barber shop, both in Acton High Street, between 22:00hrs on Saturday and 04:30hrs on Sunday.

“What you know, however insignificant it may seem now, could hold the key to this investigation.”

An ambulance spokeswoman said: "We sent a number of resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car and an incident response officer. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, one person died at the scene.

"Two patients were taken as priorities to major trauma centres."

A dedicated page has been set up online where information can be provided, which police say is the best way to share images or videos with the investigation team.

Information about the incident can also be given to police by calling 101 and providing the reference 1132/08DEC, or by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Taiwanese Mirage 2000 fighters

China is sending message with presence of fleet and aircraft – says Taiwan

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has undergone emergency surgery

Brazilian president Lula in intensive care after emergency brain surgery

Breaking
Sir Mark Rowley has warned of 'eye watering' Met police cuts. The force has spent more than £40m policing pro-Palestine protests

‘One step behind’ crime bosses: Met fury as force to cut 2,300 police due to £450m budget black hole

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage poses with Billionaire Nick Candy as he announced as the party treasurer

Property tycoon Nick Candy announces he’s giving Reform UK '7 figures' after becoming party treasurer

Netanyahu

Netanyahu vows to refute ‘absurd’ corruption charges

c

Bashar Al Assad’s in-laws ‘flew to Moscow 10 days ago’ to join daughter as couple seek asylum in Russia, claim neighbours
The price of Christmas dinner has risen above inflation this year

Christmas dinner price shoots up far more than inflation this year - with one ingredient driving up cost the most

Kim Yong Hyun making a speech

Prosecutors seek arrest of defence minister over imposition of martial law

'Our wombs are owned by Westminister': Myleene Klass hits out at government for neglecting women going through baby loss

'Our wombs are owned by Westminster': Myleene Klass hits out at government for neglecting women experiencing baby loss

Luigi Mangione, a suspect in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson (Pennsylvania Department of Corrections via AP)

Man suspected of killing UnitedHealthcare boss held without bail

Anthony Marks

Woman, 18, charged with murder of homeless man sheltering in bin shed near King's Cross

A protester wearing a Netanyahu mask outside his trial in Tel Aviv

Netanyahu gives evidence for first time in corruption trial

Luigi Mangione has been charged with the murder of a health insurance CEO

Healthcare CEO murder suspect Luigi Mangione ‘went crazy after surgery’ and called insurers 'parasites’ in manifesto

Israeli soldiers standing next to an armoured vehicle

Israel launches airstrikes across Syria as troops seize more territory

Israel Netanyahu’s Trial Explainer

Israel’s Netanyahu is set to give evidence in long-running corruption trial

Hildale, Utah, with mountains in the background

Cult leader who claimed underage girls among his ‘wives’ jailed for 50 years

Latest News

See more Latest News

Abbie's husband Karl Sundgren posted tributes to her online

'Baby Abbie’ who was snatched from hospital as a newborn in 1994 dies aged just 30

c

Murdered schoolgirl Elianne Andam, 15, posted Snapchat moments before being stabbed to death in 'row over teddy bear’
Jorge Ortega

'Just hours from going home to his wife': Tribute to 'devoted' rail worker killed at station as fundraiser launched
A man holding up two nooses in Saydnaya prison

Thousands flock to Assad regime prison in search for missing loved ones

Five former Health Secretaries call for memorial to tens of thousands of stillborn babies buried in unmarked mass graves.

Five former Health Secretaries call for memorial to tens of thousands of stillborn babies buried in unmarked mass graves
The family of Luigi Mangione say they are "shocked and devastated"

Family of Luigi Mangione break silence after 26-year-old charged with murder of health insurance boss
Protests against the arrests of the suspected PKK members

Six people charged in London terror probe linked to banned PKK after 'extensive police investigation'
New promo image shows Stacey, Nessa, Gwen, Bryn and Gavin heading to Essex in the Picasso

Gavin And Stacey star says Christmas special will be 'nothing short of a masterpiece' - as new photos released
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu to take stand in corruption trial

Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons

Rupert Murdoch loses bid to give eldest son control of media empire in Succession-style legal battle

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Crown

King Charles recalls late Queen wearing crown at bath time to practice ahead of coronation

King Charles has revealed 'anxiety' at carrying the weight of St Edward's Crown during his coronation in May 2023.

King reveals 'anxiety' about carrying weight of the crown while talking to attendees from mother's anointing
King Charles and Queen Camilla reveal 2024 royal Christmas card

King Charles and Queen Camilla unveil royal Christmas card

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News