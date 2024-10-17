National Gallery to ban liquids after protestors cause 'physical damage' to historic artworks

By Danielle de Wolfe

The National Gallery is set to ban liquids following a string of attacks which caused "physical damage" to historic artworks by protesters.

The historic gallery, located in the heart of London, is banning all liquids except for baby formula, expressed milk and prescription medicines, from 10am on Friday, according to the museum.

"Unfortunately, we have now reached a point where we have been forced to act to protect our visitors, staff and collection," the gallery said on Thursday.

"Since July 2022, the National Gallery alone has been the victim of five separate attacks on iconic paintings such as Vincent van Gogh's Sunflowers, John Constable's The Hay Wain and Velazquez's Rokeby Venus."

It follows a string of recent protests inside the museum, including orange paint being thrown on Van Gogh's famous sunflowers by Just Stop Oil activists, as well as action by Pro-Palestine protests.

It comes as three Just Stop Oil supporters last month pleaded not guilty to carrying out the attack.

"Such attacks have caused physical damage to the artworks, distress to visitors and staff alike, and disruption to our mission to ensure great art is available for everyone, everywhere to enjoy.

"Two of these attacks have happened in the last two weeks and that is why we have taken the difficult and unfortunate decision to change the way we operate for the foreseeable future.

"We urge all visitors to bring minimal items with them including no large bags. All doors into the gallery have walk-through metal detectors where we will inspect bags and rucksacks."

It comes as the National Museum Directors' Council (NMDC) has called for an end to museum protests as visitors 'no longer feel safe'.

Museums and art galleries across the UK have increasingly become the targets of protest action in the last few years, the council said.

London, UK. 15 Oct 2024. The Hay Wain, 1821. Picture: Alamy

The disruption has resulted in "enormous stress" for staff and caused visitors to "no longer feel safe".

It follows five separate protests at the National Gallery since July 2022 - two of which having happened in the last two weeks alone.

One incident saw Vincent Van Gogh's Sunflowers painting targeted at the National Gallery, with soup having been thrown at it