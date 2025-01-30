Tom Swarbrick 4pm - 6pm
Newly-qualified teacher died after 'trauma' of being stripped and left naked in a police cell, inquest hears
30 January 2025, 15:46 | Updated: 30 January 2025, 16:03
Jorja Watt, 27, was set to start her dream job as a teacher in Costa Rica before she was found dead at her friends home.
The tragedy came just weeks after she had been arrested on a night out on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.
Jorja, who had been diagnosed with emotionally unstable personality disorder, was 'stripped and left naked in a cell', Preston Coroner's Court heard.
Her mum, Marie, told the court she has been 'traumatised', and feared the incident would ruin her career as a teacher.
As a result, her mental health spiralled and she began to 'self-medicate' using prescription medication , Lancs Live reports.
The coroner's court heard she was found unresponsive at her friend Charlie's home on September 1st last year.
Charlie's mother Voirrey Wilde recounted the moment Jorja was found 'unresponsive': "At around 1 o'clock I woke up to Charlie shouting "Jorja!" repeatedly."
"I knew something was wrong. I found her slumped on the sofa. Her lips were blue and she was unresponsive."
A post-mortem examination showed the 27-year-old had several prescription medications in her system at the time of her death - including heroin substitute, methadone.
She had also been taking painkillers for a wound on her leg for which had been treated at hospital, the court heard.
Her cause of death was listed as multi-medication toxicity with Emotionally Unstable Personality Disorder listed as a contributory factor.
Recording a verdict of misadventure, Area Coroner Kate Bisset said: "I think it is right to record this is not someone who is taking drugs for a high and chasing a thrill."
"Her mental health was a real battle for her and taking medication was an attempt to win that battle."
Marie described her daughter as 'quietly spoken, intelligent and kind', with a 'free spirit'.