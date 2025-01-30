Newly-qualified teacher died after 'trauma' of being stripped and left naked in a police cell, inquest hears

Jorja was 'traumatised' after being stripped naked and left in a police cell. Picture: Facebook / Jorja Watt

By Emma Soteriou

Jorja Watt, 27, was set to start her dream job as a teacher in Costa Rica before she was found dead at her friends home.

The tragedy came just weeks after she had been arrested on a night out on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

Jorja, who had been diagnosed with emotionally unstable personality disorder, was 'stripped and left naked in a cell', Preston Coroner's Court heard.

Her mum, Marie, told the court she has been 'traumatised', and feared the incident would ruin her career as a teacher.

As a result, her mental health spiralled and she began to 'self-medicate' using prescription medication , Lancs Live reports.

The coroner's court heard she was found unresponsive at her friend Charlie's home on September 1st last year.

Jorja's mum described her as a 'free spirit'. Picture: Facebook / Jorja Watt

Charlie's mother Voirrey Wilde recounted the moment Jorja was found 'unresponsive': "At around 1 o'clock I woke up to Charlie shouting "Jorja!" repeatedly."

"I knew something was wrong. I found her slumped on the sofa. Her lips were blue and she was unresponsive."

A post-mortem examination showed the 27-year-old had several prescription medications in her system at the time of her death - including heroin substitute, methadone.

She had also been taking painkillers for a wound on her leg for which had been treated at hospital, the court heard.

Her cause of death was listed as multi-medication toxicity with Emotionally Unstable Personality Disorder listed as a contributory factor.

Recording a verdict of misadventure, Area Coroner Kate Bisset said: "I think it is right to record this is not someone who is taking drugs for a high and chasing a thrill."

"Her mental health was a real battle for her and taking medication was an attempt to win that battle."

Marie described her daughter as 'quietly spoken, intelligent and kind', with a 'free spirit'.