Satisfaction with the NHS falls to lowest-ever level, as just over a quarter of Brits are happy with the health service

29 March 2023, 07:12 | Updated: 29 March 2023, 07:23

Satisfaction in the NHS has fallen to its lowest ever levels
Satisfaction in the NHS has fallen to its lowest ever levels. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The proportion of British people who are satisfied with the state of the NHS has never been lower, a wide-ranging survey has found.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Just 29% of people are satisfied with the condition of the health service, according to the 2022 British Social Attitudes Survey.

That is the lowest level since the survey began in 1983, and a steep drop since 2010, when 70% said they were happy with the NHS.

Dissatisfaction with the health service has doubled to 51% - also the highest-ever rate - up from 25% in 2020.

But the public remain proud of the NHS in principle, despite dissatisfaction with how it works in practice, according to the poll of 3,362 people from England, Wales and Scotland, analysed by the Nuffield Trust and The King's Fund think tank.

Public satisfaction with the NHS has dropped to its lowest ever level, according to a major new survey.
Public satisfaction with the NHS has dropped to its lowest ever level, according to a major new survey. Picture: Alamy

The NHS has struggled with long waiting times for major operations and procedures as well as urgent care for years, stretching back before the pandemic.

The service has recently been hit by strikes among nurses and ambulance workers over pay and conditions, whose dispute has now been resolved. But junior doctors are now striking after their demands for a 35% pay rise were not met.

Jessica Morris, report author and fellow at the Nuffield Trust, said: "The fact we have now recorded the lowest level of satisfaction with the NHS in the 40-year history of this gold standard survey is a warning siren.

"The Prime Minister has made recovering the NHS one of his central promises going into the next general election, but these results show what an enormous task this will be.

"It is clear that the level of unhappiness amongst the British public over the way the NHS is running is going to take many years to recover."

The top reasons for dissatisfaction were about funding, staffing and access to care - some 69% said it takes too long to get a GP or hospital appointment, 55% said that there are not enough NHS staff and 50% said the government does not spend enough money on the NHS, according to the survey, which was conducted by the National Centre for Social Research in September and October 2022.

The results of the social care polling have already been released but also paint a worrying picture, with only 14% satisfied and 57% dissatisfied with how the social care service is run.

Meanwhile, a smaller survey of 1,187 people found that satisfaction with different NHS services is at record lows.

Read more: Anger as NHS children's doctor suspended for six months after using wife's TfL travel card to travel London for free

Read more: NHS dentist charges to increase again from April - see list of new prices

Dissatisfaction with A&E services rose to 40% - the highest ever level since the question was first asked in 1989. Meanwhile, some 42% said they were dissatisfied with NHS dentistry.

And just over a third (35%) said they were satisfied with GP services, the lowest level recorded.

Dan Wellings, report author and senior fellow at The King's Fund, added: "Even with satisfaction dropping to its lowest ever level, support for the founding principles of the NHS remains strong.

"The public do not want a different model of healthcare, they just want the current model to work."

He added: "Satisfaction ebbs and flows, but the the belief in the institution is absolutely rock solid.

"It's still the thing that makes us proudest to be British but these results are very clear - it's not working for large numbers of people right now.

"I think behind the numbers, there are people who are really struggling to get care and support and access for themselves or their family members."

He said the results should ring "loud, continuous alarm bells in the corridors of power", adding: "This is as bad as I've ever seen in an NHS survey."

Satisfaction in the NHS has fallen to the lowest-ever level
Satisfaction in the NHS has fallen to the lowest-ever level. Picture: Alamy

Commenting, Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said: "These sad but significant findings show the public's frustration with the status quo around health and social care and should serve as a red flag to the Government."

An NHS spokesperson said: "While this survey reflects the public's perceptions of the significant pressure on our services, it is clear the overwhelming majority still very firmly value the fundamental principles of the NHS - which is welcome as we head towards the NHS's 75th birthday.

"Importantly, even with more people accessing our services than ever before, it also shows strong satisfaction with the range of services and the quality of care patients receive, which is a testament to our hardworking, dedicated staff working across all corners of the NHS."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Dominic Raab wants more powers to block criminals like Levi Bellfield from getting married behind bars

Dominic Raab pushes to block prisoners from marrying and stop dangerous criminals getting parole

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned about the consequences of defeat in Bakhmut

Volodymyr Zelensky issues warning over consequences of losing Bakhmut

Amsterdam has warned rowdy British tourists to stay away

Amsterdam tells young British men to 'stay away' as Dutch capital looks to move on from 'sex and drugs' reputation

Tributes are pouring in after the death of TV legend Paul O'Grady

Presenter and comedian Paul O'Grady dies 'unexpectedly but peacefully' aged 67 as tributes pour in

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has called a general election for May 21

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis calls general election

Migrants will reportedly be moved from hotels to a giant barge, and two former military bases under government plans to cut costs and deter people from crossing the Channel via small boats.

Migrants 'to be moved to giant barge and former RAF bases' in bid to slash £5.6m a day hotel costs

Nashville School attacker

Attacker who went on rampage at Nashville school legally owned seven guns

All UK radio stations will be available on smart speakers

All UK radio stations to be made available by law on smart speakers including Google Nest and Amazon's Alexa

Alison Hammond shared an empowering video after it was revealed over the weekend police had arrested a man on suspicion of blackmailing the TV presenter.

'I will always win!' Alison Hammond speaks out after police arrested man on suspicion of blackmailing presenter

Mike Pence

Pence ordered to testify over Trump bid to overturn 2020 election result

Gary Lineker has won a tax battle with HMRC

Gary Lineker wins battle with HMRC over £4.9m bill weeks after BBC walkout

Boy Scouts of America badge

Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy upheld in bid to resolve sex abuse claims

Michael Owen's stables in Cheshire saw tragedy today as they announced a staff member had died on shift

Woman, 25, dies at Michael Owen's plush Cheshire stables while working a shift

Phillip Schofield's younger brother Timothy (right) sexually abused a teenage boy over three years before confessing some of his crimes to the presenter, a court has heard.

Schoolboy ‘forced into sex acts by Phillip Schofield’s younger brother while porn was projected on wall’, court hears

Police believe Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale, 28, had "training", based on the former pupil's behaviour during the attack.

Nashville school shooter legally bought seven guns from five different shops prior to attack, police say

A Jewish restaurant in Athens

Two men suspected of planning mass terror attacks arrested in Greece

Latest News

See more Latest News

Andrew Marr has said younger people "have every reason to feel excluded and miffed", as they face a forbidding housing market, and more rights for landlords to kick out tenants under new plans.

Andrew Marr: Is Sunak's anti-social behaviour blitz just a legislative thump against the young?
Mexico Migrant Deaths

Dozens of migrants die in fire at detention centre after mattresses set ablaze

Kate Forbes (inset) will leave the Scottish Government after her failed bid to become leader of the SNP - where she was beaten by new First Minister Humzah Yousaf (left)

Kate Forbes leaves the Scottish Government after rejecting new job offer from new leader Humza Yousaf
Milo Djukanovic

Montenegro president: ‘Negligent’ EU has allowed Russian influence in Balkans

Portugal Attack

Two women stabbed to death at Muslim centre in Lisbon

Man places floral tribute at shooting school

Church pastor’s daughter among the dead in Nashville school shooting

The Duke of Sussex made the bombshell allegation as he attended day two of the lawsuit he and others are bringing against Associated Newspapers

Prince Harry says royals 'without a doubt' withheld information over phone hacking

The man accused of killing nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel is "probably one of the most hated people in the country", his barrister has told a court.

Man accused of killing Olivia Pratt-Korbel is 'one of the most hated people in the country' but not guilty, jury told
Hallie Scruggs (pictured centre with her father) was among the three children shot dead by Audrey Hale

Harrowing bodycam footage shows police kill Nashville school shooter after six massacred including three children
Supermarkets are seeing better footfall but Brits are still struggling under the weight of 17.5% food price inflation

Food bills more than £800 higher than a year ago, as inflation heaps more misery on Brits

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'I'm livid': Lawyer's 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans

'I'm livid': Furious lawyer says her 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans
Anti-social behaviour

Caller living under brothel doesn't trust proposed eviction powers for landlords will help him
James O'Brien dissects the latest instalment in Rishi Sunak's antisocial behaviour crackdown.

James O'Brien dissects Sunak's crackdown on 'antisocial' tenants

Nick Ferrari

'I have zero sympathy for tenants!': Furious landlord backs Rishi Sunak's anti-social behaviour plans
Crisis Chief Exec and Shelagh Fogarty

Rishi Sunak's plan to crack down on beggars labelled 'cruel' by homelessness charity CEO

James O'Brien and police officer try to unpick Sunak's rationale behind anti-social behaviour plans

James O'Brien and police officer unpick Sunak's rationale behind anti-social behaviour plans
James O'Brien astonished by government going after country's poorest in promises to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

'That makes me a bit queasy': James O'Brien says of Rishi Sunak targeting country's poorest
Nick Ferrari challenges Policing Minister Chris Philp on new measures to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

'Tough on graffiti but not child rape?': Nick Ferrari challenges Policing Minister

Andrew Castle, Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng

Andrew Castle: ‘Shouldn’t Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng be looking after their constituents?’
Sangita Myska and Home Office

‘The UK has two different ways of treating refugees,’ argues caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit