'Not xenophobic' to want town centres to not feel like a 'foreign country', Tory MP says

2 October 2023, 17:17 | Updated: 2 October 2023, 17:29

Tory MP Tom Hunt made the claim at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester
Tory MP Tom Hunt made the claim at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester. Picture: Getty/LBC

By Yasmeen ElTahan

It is 'not xenophobic to walk into your town centre and not want to feel like you are in a foreign country', a Tory MP has said.

Speaking on the fringes of the Conservative party conference in Manchester , Tom Hunt said he wanted to see “cohesive communities”.

“Being frank, it is not xenophobic for when you walk into your town centre to not want to feel like you are living in a foreign country,” the Ipswich MP said.

“We know when you get good levels of integration, actually multiculturalism can be enriching.

He added: “When you don’t get that integration, when you have communities living parallel existences, that’s not a good thing for communities.”

“It gives immigration a bad name which is not something we should accept.”

In their address at the launch of the New Conservatives’ Rally For The Manifesto, Tory MP's Sir Jacob Rees Mogg and Tom Hunt said the UK should "reduce immigration by halving the number of visas awarded to migrant workers, foreign students and their families".

One of the key pledges Rishi Sunak made at the beginning of the year was to "stop the boats".

According to figures from the Office for National statistics, total net migration was 606,000 in the year ending December 2022. This was a rise from pre-pandemic estimates of between 300,000 and 400,000.

Suella Braverman
Suella Braverman. Picture: Getty

Home Office statistics also show a 63% increase in the number of people coming to the UK on work visas in the year to June 2023.

The comments from Tom Hunt come days after Home Secretary Suella Braverman said that "multiculturalism has failed", in a speech on migration in the United States.

She said: "Uncontrolled immigration, inadequate integration and a misguided dogma of multiculturalism have proven a toxic combination for Europe over the last few decades".

Jeremy Hunt speaking today at the Conservative Party conference

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt says taxes are ‘too high’ in Britain - but can’t say when they might come down
The incident left her so injured that she needed to be taken to a "hospital for the repair of her gynecologic injuries by a specialist."

Woman sues Disney after waterslide 'wedgie' left her with blood ‘rushing between her legs’ after ‘violent injury’
Protesters outside New York Supreme Court ahead of former President Donald Trump’s trial

Donald Trump arrives in court for trial scrutinising his business practices

Adolf Hitler’s birth house in Braunau am Inn, Austria

Work starts on turning Adolf Hitler’s birthplace in Austria into police station

The delivery driver has been acquitted

Delivery driver acquitted of shooting YouTuber in the chest in prank gone wrong

Andrew Tate

If not Andrew Tate, then who? Yaman Mohammed asks what role models are there for young men

Dale Houghton, 31, admitted taunting rival fans with a picture of tragic Bradley Lowery

'Utterly deplorable': Sheffield Wednesday supporter admits mocking rival fans with picture of tragic Bradley Lowery
Hungarian-American biochemist Katalin Kariko, left, and American physician-scientist Drew Weissman

Nobel Prize for medicine won by Covid-19 vaccine scientists

Tom Hanks posted the picture of the fake version of himself to his social media.

Tom Hanks warns fans about ‘AI version’ of himself in dental plan ad

A second investigation has reportedly been launched.

Russell Brand now being investigated by Thames Valley Police over claims of harassment and stalking

