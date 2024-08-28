Pensioners will have to answer 22 pages of questions to claim winter fuel payments

28 August 2024, 20:42 | Updated: 28 August 2024, 20:52

Pensioners will be forced to answer 243 questions over 22 pages in order to claim winter fuel payments.
Pensioners will be forced to answer 243 questions over 22 pages in order to claim winter fuel payments. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

Pensioners will be forced to answer 243 questions over 22 pages in order to claim winter fuel payments.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

They will be asked questions such as "Does you partner agree to your application?" and "Is your partner in hospital as an inpatient?" on the form.

The Department for Work and Pensions has been accused of deliberately making pension credit inaccessible over the form, the Telegraph reported.

Joanna Elson CBE, chief executive at Independent Age, told the outlet: “From our helpline, we already know that some older people are put off claiming due to the inaccessibility and length of the form. Pension credit is a lifeline to many of the older people who receive it.”

It comes after Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced winter fuel payments would be means tested, effectively cutting support for millions of pensioners.

The decision to scrap the payment for millions of pensioners came after the government accused the Conservatives of creating a “black hole” in public finances.

Read more: Labour accused of planning to raise taxes 'all along' as Starmer warns of 'unpopular decisions' ahead of budget

Read more: Starmer promises to 'fix broken relationships' with EU as PM meets with Olaf Scholz in Berlin

Speaking to the Commons in July, Rachel Reeves said: "Today I'm making the difficult decision that those not in receipt of pension credit or certain other means-tested benefits will no longer receive the winter fuel payment from this year onwards.

"The Government will continue to provide winter fuel payments worth £200 for households receiving pension credit or £300 to households in receipt of pension credit with someone over the age of 80.

"Let me be clear, this is not a decision I wanted to make, nor is it the one that I expected to make, but these are the necessary and urgent decisions that I must make.

"It is the responsible thing to do to fix the foundations of our economy and bring back economic stability."

The announcement came as the Chancellor warned the Conservative party had left a £22 billion "black hole" in public spending.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Inbetweeners

Inbetweeners 'to reunite' as star reveals comeback talks have taken place ten years on from last film

Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov speaks during a press conference in Jakarta, Indonesia in 2017

French authorities issue preliminary charges against Telegram chief

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by Secret Service at a campaign event

Gunman in Trump shooting saw July rally as ‘target of opportunity’, says FBI

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump puts his hand to his ear after speaking at the National Guard Association of the United States’ 146th General Conference in Detroit

Trump responds to new indictment by sharing social media posts with QAnon links

Tommy Fury has spoken out about his break up with Molly-Mae

Tommy Fury breaks silence on 'heartbreaking false cheating allegations' after shock split from Molly-Mae

Opposition supporters protest the re-election of President Nicolas Maduro one month after the disputed vote, which opposition leaders claim they won by a landslide, in Caracas, Venezuela

Maduro opponents revive protests disputing Venezuelan election results

People holding umbrellas struggle with the heavy rain as Typhoon Shanshan approaches in Kagoshima, western Japan

One dead and several injured as Typhoon Shanshan tears through Japan

An air ambulance after the crash

Horror as three killed in road crash in North Wales resort after car 'came out of nowhere and hit pedestrian'

A Palestinian paramedic shows his bullet proof vest to the members of the Israeli forces inside an armoured vehicle

Israel launches military operation in occupied West Bank, killing 10 militants

Tim Martin hit back at claims from the Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary that excessive drinking in airport pubs was causing aggressive passenger behaviour onboard flights

Wetherspoon boss hits back at Ryanair's call for drinks limits at airport pubs amid rise in 'aggressive passengers'

Nikki Glaser attending the Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humour in Washington, US

Comedian and actress Nikki Glaser to host Golden Globes

An 11-year-old boy has been arrested in police raids in connection with riots across the UK following stabbings in Southport in July.

Boy, 11, arrested in raids following riots after Southport stabbing

Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike on Kfar Kila, a Lebanese border village with Israel in south Lebanon

UN demands halt to escalating attacks between Israeli forces and Hezbollah

Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov appears at an event in Jakarta, Indonesia in 2017

Telegram messaging app chief freed from custody ahead of court appearance

Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk during a news conference

Poland to increase defence spending in 2025 to record high

Josh Greally, 28, who threw a coffee cup at Reform UK leader Nigel Farage on his battle bus during the General Election campaign has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Man who threw coffee cup at Nigel Farage during election campaign avoid jail

Latest News

See more Latest News

Thames Water has said it will have to increase bills by 59% by 2030 in a new business plan for the coming years.

Thames Water says it has to raise bills by 59% over next five years

Brodie MacGregor, 23

'Heartbreaking, rest easy angel': Tributes paid as young mum's death in Glasgow treated as murder
A Russian Army Buk-2M self-propelled, medium-range surface-to-air missile system fires at air targets in an undisclosed location

Russian missile hits Ukrainian city one day after deadly attack

Four people were left fighting for their lives after being attacked at the Notting Hill Carnival over the weekend

Mum stabbed at Notting Hill Carnival 'may lose leg' as man, 20, appears in court charged with attempted murder
A man was found with a head injury at traffic lights on Erith Road in Bexleyheath around 5:25am on Tuesday, August 20.

Man fighting for life after ‘road rage’ attack in south London

Hotels charging Oasis fans upwards of £1,000-a-night across reunion tour dates - as venues in Manchester cancel bookings

Hotels in Manchester accused of inflating prices after charging Oasis fans upwards of £1,000-a-night over reunion dates
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Prince William

Royal reunion on the cards as Harry and William expected to be in New York at the same time
A light aircraft has crashed on a key road in Gloucestershire, leading to multiple closures (stock image)

Light aircraft crashes on key Gloucestershire road

South Korean singer Taeil, right, poses with other members of K-Pop group NCT 127

K-pop singer Taeil leaves boyband NCT over sex crime allegations

Tory leadership hopeful Robert Jenrick said he wants to put Nigel Farage's Reform UK "out of business".

Tory leadership hopeful Robert Jenrick says he wants to put Reform UK 'out of business'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Will and Kate in Paris (2017)

Will and Kate share sweet message of support for GB athletes competing in Paris Paralympics
Sven-Goran Eriksson

'A true gentleman': 'Golden Generation' stars lead tributes as former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson dies aged 76
King Charles has taken advice from spiritual leaders to consider repairing his relationship with his son, it has been claimed.

King Charles 'open to truce with Harry' after receiving advice from religious leaders

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit