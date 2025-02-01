Horror as small plane crashes in Philadelphia, causing huge fireball as homes erupt in flames

An image from the scene. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

A small plane crashed in a residential area of the US city of Philadelphia on Friday night, coming just days after the Washington DC mid-air collision.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The crash, which is said to have taken place about 11pm UK time on Friday, saw a plane crash into a row of buildings in the north-eastern city, setting them on fire.

Footage from the scene shows widespread chaos, fire and destruction, with eyewitnesses visibly and audibly shocked by what they see.

Ring doorbell footage captured the crash from a distance, showing how a huge fireball erupted after the impact.

Aviation authorities said two were on board the flight, which was en route to Missouri.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, which is a by a large shopping centre near Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard in the north-east of the city. Local roads were also closed off.

The plane is thought to have been a medical aircraft that took off from a nearby airport before crashing shortly after the flight began. Tracking data for the plane identifies it as an air ambulance.

Read more: Horrifying moment of Washington mid-air crash, as Trump claims helicopter was 'flying too high'

Read more: 'Our hearts are shattered' - World champion skaters, troops and students among victims of Washington DC plane crash

Breaking: Viewer provided video of plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia. Near Cottman and Roosevelt Boulevard. Building on fire. Heavy smell of jet fuel in the air. @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/EKOGcwMDnc — Chris O'Connell (@CoconnellFox29) January 31, 2025

Two people were onboard the plane, according to CBS News.

One local told Fox News that the witnessed the crash as a "big old explosion of light from out of nowhere."

It comes just two days after 67 people were killed in a mid-air collision of a helicopter and a passenger jet in Washington DC, about 150 miles to the south-west.

Small plane crashes are significantly more common than incidents involving larger aircraft.

Witness video provided to me second after plane crash in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/3e07hlWvkb — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) February 1, 2025

Posting on social media after the crash, Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro said he had spoken with city authorities, adding: "We are offering all Commonwealth resources as they respond to the small private plane crash in Northeast Philly.

"We'll continue to provide updates as more information is available."

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman said: "I've been in contact with @Philly Mayor and awaiting further information on the tragic small plane crash in Northeast Philly.

"For folks in the area, please follow guidance from local officials and police officers.'

The US Federal Aviation Administration said: "A Learjet 55 crashed around 6:30 p.m. local time on Friday, Jan. 31, after departing from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. There were two people on board.

"The plane was en route to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri. The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation and will provide all updates."

Philadelphia is the sixth-largest city in the US, with a population of about 1.6 million people.