Pictured: Brother, sister and two teen friends killed in horror crash on way to Irish exam results party

26 August 2023, 17:07 | Updated: 26 August 2023, 17:14

Pictured: Brother, sister and two teen friends killed in horror crash on way to Irish exam results party
Pictured: Brother, sister and two teen friends killed in horror crash on way to Irish exam results party. Picture: LBC / Alamy / Social Media

By Danielle DeWolfe

Four friends killed in a horror car crash in Ireland have been pictured for the first time, as tributes rolled in for the group who "were about to embark on a new chapter of their lives".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A brother, his teenage sister, and her two friends, all died in the tragic collision after the vehicle they were travelling in struck a wall on Friday at around 7.30pm in Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

It comes as friends revealed the group were on their way to celebrate at an exam results party.

Luke McSweeney, 24, Grace McSweeney, Nicole Murphy and Zoey Coffey, all aged 18, were en route to celebrate their Leaving Certificate results that the group had received earlier that day.

"Both girls were absolutely thrilled with their results and looking forward to new and exciting times ahead," said Michael O’Loughlin, principal of Presentation Secondary School, which Zoey and Grace both attended.

The driver of the vehicle involved, a man aged his early 20s, and three female teenagers were fatally injured in the incident in Clonmel on Friday evening, gardai have confirmed.
The driver of the vehicle involved, a man aged his early 20s, and three female teenagers were fatally injured in the incident in Clonmel on Friday evening, gardai have confirmed. Picture: LBC / Social Media

The vehicle is believed to have been travelling downhill at the time of the accident, before overturning near the entrance of the Hillview Sports Club.

Emergency services attended the scene, including Clonmel Fire Brigade and HSE Paramedics, however all four were pronounced dead.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed on Saturday that an investigation has now been launched, with post-mortems set to be carried out over the coming days.

Ireland's premier, Leo Varadkar, has since said the nation is mourning their deaths.

Following news of the deaths, Ann McGrath, principal of Loretto school, and Michael O’Loughlin, principal of Presentation Secondary School in Clonmel, made joint statements.

Read more: Teacher slams RSPCA after being cleared of animal cruelty over footage of her punching and kicking horse

Read more: Man arrested on suspicion of murder after Kent mother goes missing on the coast

"Today our school and our town are covered in a cloud of devastation. This morning we mourned the loss of our students, Zoey Coffey and Grace McSweeney from Presentation Secondary School, who lost their lives yesterday in the tragic accident," said Mr O’Loughlin.

"We also remember Grace's brother, Luke McSweeney, and Nicole Murphy - a student from our neighbouring school. Zoey and Grace received their leaving cert results yesterday and were about to embark on a new chapter of their lives".

Superintendent Kieran Ruane of Clonmel Garda Station gives an update on the fatal crash which claimed the lives of four young people in Clonmel, Co Tipperary.
Superintendent Kieran Ruane of Clonmel Garda Station gives an update on the fatal crash which claimed the lives of four young people in Clonmel, Co Tipperary. Picture: LBC / Alamy

"A great day of celebration is now replaced with grief and a great sense of loss in our local community," he continued.

"Our school community is in mourning today. No words can express our sorrow, our pain and grief. Zoey and Grace were two beautiful students, loved by everyone who met them.

"Both girls were absolutely thrilled with their results and looking forward to new and exciting times ahead.

"Grace was a gentle and kind person; she was thoughtful, considerate, and hard working."

Adding: "Zooey's personality was warm and vibrant. She was funny, kind and really determined. Zooey was a dilligent worker and was very popular with her peers and teachers."

A Garda spokesperson confirmed on Saturday that an investigation has now been launched, with post-mortems set to be carried out over the coming days.
A Garda spokesperson confirmed on Saturday that an investigation has now been launched, with post-mortems set to be carried out over the coming days. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Superintendent Kieran Ruane said: "An Garda Síochána's focus is the preparation of an investigation file for the Coroner.

"Family Liaison Officers have been appointed to each of the families to provide support and the families will be kept updated as to the course of the investigation.

"I want to acknowledge and express my gratitude to my colleagues in An Garda Síochána and the other emergency services who attended the scene last night."

After discovering the group were intending to attend their local show, Rockabilly Rebels - a 5-piece band from Athy, County Kildare - took to social media to reflect on the tragedy.

"It is understood that the four young victims of last night's road traffic accident were on their way to attend an event we were playing at last night.

"Thoughts and prayers are with there families and friends at this sad time."

Tánaiste Micheál Martin, Ireland's deputy leader and minister for foreign affairs, also paid tribute, adding: "Deeply saddened by the tragic, heartbreaking loss of four young lives in Clonmel.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends, classmates, the first responders, and the entire community today."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Greece Wildfires

Greek officials arrest two for arson as wildfires continue to burn

Hadir Al-Enezi and her daughter arrived in the UK in November 2018 as refugees

Police officer £50,000 reward for help locating body of missing mum 'murdered for relationship'

The Spanish FA has now vowed legal action against Hermoso

Spanish FA boss Luis Rubiales suspended by FIFA amid kiss scandal

Russia Ukraine

Shelling kills civilians in Ukraine as fears grow of a second Russian takeover

Susan Hall has been invited to attend the event to see how London communities feel

Notting Hill Carnival boss says Susan Hall should come and see what event 'does for people'

George Osborne said the items' recovery is underway

British Museum has recovered some of 2,000 stolen items, chair George Osborne claims

Pete the Peacock

‘Heartbreak’ after Las Vegas favourite Pete the peacock killed with arrow

Kenya Power Outage

Power returns to most of Kenya after 14-hour outage

Jenni Hermoso was kissed by FA boss Luis Rubiales

Spanish football federation says under fire boss ‘did not lie’ over kiss

SpaceX Crew Launch

Four astronauts from four countries blast off for International Space Station

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Russia’s Wagner mercenaries face uncertainty after leader’s presumed death

Thousands of cars are currently queueing at the Port of Dover as Brits race for short bank holiday breaks

Travel chaos as 14 million cars hit roads with 20,000 rail staff on strike over bank holiday weekend

Someone uses coal

Power outages across Kenya pass 12-hour mark with little explanation

Police outside the stadium

Chicago police investigate shooting at White Sox baseball game

Chinese jets

China sends aircraft and vessels towards Taiwan days after US approves arms sale

ULEZ is due to expand in August to London's borders with Buckinghamshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent and Surrey

'Listen to the people Mr Mayor it'll cost lives and money!': Top union pleads with Sadiq Khan to delay Ulez expansion

Latest News

See more Latest News

Claire Knights, 54, has not been seen since she disappeared in the village of Upstreet, near Canterbury, on 23 August.

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after Kent mother goes missing on the coast

An election campaign poster with a portrait of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa is displayed on a tree while, in the background, armed riot police prepare to be deployed on the streets of Harar

Zimbabweans await election results as observer missions note voter intimidation

The crashed jet

Kremlin denies role in plane crash believed to have killed Wagner Group leader

Mug shot of former US president Donald Trump

Trump and all 18 co-defendants in Georgia election case meet surrender deadline

Crews clean up around devastated homes after the storm hit on Thursday night

Tornados confirmed as Michigan storms kill five people

Chief nurse Alison Kelly and medical director Ian Harvey are alleged to have failed to listen to complaints about Lucy Letby as she embarked on a killing spree of infants at Countess of Chester Hospital between 2015 and 2016.

NHS bosses who 'ignored' Lucy Letby crimes appointed to whistleblowing roles

The Ukrainian General Staff announced further gains a day after the country's independence day on August 25.

Ukrainian forces launch huge attack on Russia's front lines amid stuttering counter-offensive
Nigerien national guardsmen sit outside the customs offices in Niamey

Niger’s junta asks French ambassador to leave the country

The vintage Apple computer built in the 1970s and signed by company co-founder Steve Wozniak

Early Apple computer that helped launch company sells at auction

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid Instagram post sparks fury from Israeli minister

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Diana's death will be treated sensitively, an executive producer on The Crown has vowed

Princess Diana's death scene in The Crown will be treated with 'sensitivity' after photos of paparazzi chase recreation
Harry will return to the UK to attend a charity awards ceremony on the eve of the first anniversary of the late Queen's death.

Meghan to join Harry at Invictus Games amid claims she won't be in UK for first anniversary of Queen's death
Prince Andrew is trying to win back his taxpayer funded security

Prince Andrew tries to win back £3m-a-year taxpayer funded protection after winning Priti Patel's support

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien on Donald Trump mugshot

'You realise how fragile stability is': James O'Brien brands Donald Trump 'depraved' after his fourth mugshot is revealed
ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

Exam results

Equation sheets given to GCSE cohort in attempt lessen reduced grade inflation blow, schools minister says
Shelagh Fogarty

'It felt like alcoholism': Comedian Mark Watson's three year affair confession prompts caller to discuss infidelity
Kemi and Liz Truss

'Kemi Badenoch has adopted Truss' strategy', says James O'Brien as UK negotiates India trade deal
Crime commentator on Adam Provan

Internal review of rapist ex-Met officer is the equivalent of 'marking your own homework', says crime commentator
Caller criticises "useless" degrees

Caller claims people studying 'useless' degrees should not attend university

Shelagh caller on expensive university fees

'We're going to use lose talent': Irate caller criticises expensive student fees saying 'it's not worth it' for minimum wage jobs
Keir Starmer vows Labour won't block Rishi Sunak if he implements new law to force criminals to appear in court

Keir Starmer vows Labour won't block Rishi Sunak on law forcing offenders to face victims' families in court
Education Secretary discuss new Eton free schools on LBC

‘Bailed out by Eton’: Education Secretary discusses new free schools with Tom Swarbrick

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit