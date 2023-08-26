Pictured: Brother, sister and two teen friends killed in horror crash on way to Irish exam results party

Pictured: Brother, sister and two teen friends killed in horror crash on way to Irish exam results party. Picture: LBC / Alamy / Social Media

By Danielle DeWolfe

Four friends killed in a horror car crash in Ireland have been pictured for the first time, as tributes rolled in for the group who "were about to embark on a new chapter of their lives".

A brother, his teenage sister, and her two friends, all died in the tragic collision after the vehicle they were travelling in struck a wall on Friday at around 7.30pm in Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

It comes as friends revealed the group were on their way to celebrate at an exam results party.

Luke McSweeney, 24, Grace McSweeney, Nicole Murphy and Zoey Coffey, all aged 18, were en route to celebrate their Leaving Certificate results that the group had received earlier that day.

"Both girls were absolutely thrilled with their results and looking forward to new and exciting times ahead," said Michael O’Loughlin, principal of Presentation Secondary School, which Zoey and Grace both attended.

The driver of the vehicle involved, a man aged his early 20s, and three female teenagers were fatally injured in the incident in Clonmel on Friday evening, gardai have confirmed. Picture: LBC / Social Media

The vehicle is believed to have been travelling downhill at the time of the accident, before overturning near the entrance of the Hillview Sports Club.

Emergency services attended the scene, including Clonmel Fire Brigade and HSE Paramedics, however all four were pronounced dead.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed on Saturday that an investigation has now been launched, with post-mortems set to be carried out over the coming days.

Ireland's premier, Leo Varadkar, has since said the nation is mourning their deaths.

Following news of the deaths, Ann McGrath, principal of Loretto school, and Michael O’Loughlin, principal of Presentation Secondary School in Clonmel, made joint statements.

"Today our school and our town are covered in a cloud of devastation. This morning we mourned the loss of our students, Zoey Coffey and Grace McSweeney from Presentation Secondary School, who lost their lives yesterday in the tragic accident," said Mr O’Loughlin.

"We also remember Grace's brother, Luke McSweeney, and Nicole Murphy - a student from our neighbouring school. Zoey and Grace received their leaving cert results yesterday and were about to embark on a new chapter of their lives".

Superintendent Kieran Ruane of Clonmel Garda Station gives an update on the fatal crash which claimed the lives of four young people in Clonmel, Co Tipperary. Picture: LBC / Alamy

"A great day of celebration is now replaced with grief and a great sense of loss in our local community," he continued.

"Our school community is in mourning today. No words can express our sorrow, our pain and grief. Zoey and Grace were two beautiful students, loved by everyone who met them.

"Both girls were absolutely thrilled with their results and looking forward to new and exciting times ahead.

"Grace was a gentle and kind person; she was thoughtful, considerate, and hard working."

Adding: "Zooey's personality was warm and vibrant. She was funny, kind and really determined. Zooey was a dilligent worker and was very popular with her peers and teachers."

A Garda spokesperson confirmed on Saturday that an investigation has now been launched, with post-mortems set to be carried out over the coming days. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Superintendent Kieran Ruane said: "An Garda Síochána's focus is the preparation of an investigation file for the Coroner.

"Family Liaison Officers have been appointed to each of the families to provide support and the families will be kept updated as to the course of the investigation.

"I want to acknowledge and express my gratitude to my colleagues in An Garda Síochána and the other emergency services who attended the scene last night."

After discovering the group were intending to attend their local show, Rockabilly Rebels - a 5-piece band from Athy, County Kildare - took to social media to reflect on the tragedy.

"It is understood that the four young victims of last night's road traffic accident were on their way to attend an event we were playing at last night.

"Thoughts and prayers are with there families and friends at this sad time."

Tánaiste Micheál Martin, Ireland's deputy leader and minister for foreign affairs, also paid tribute, adding: "Deeply saddened by the tragic, heartbreaking loss of four young lives in Clonmel.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends, classmates, the first responders, and the entire community today."