Pictured: Teenage boy stabbed to death by group of youths in 'shocking' bus station attack - as manhunt continues

By Danielle de Wolfe

A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed to death at a bus station in Bedford.

Thomas Taylor was walking along Greenhill Street close to Bedford Bus Station when he was attacked by a group of men at 5:30pm on Wednesday.

The teen was taken to hospital but later died of his injuries.

A murder investigation has been launched as police hunt the boy's killers.

Friends called Thomas a "respected lad" and a boy who "left everyone with a smile", as tributes were laid at the spot where the teenager collapsed.

The "group of men", all described as black and wearing dark clothing, then made off towards Hassett Street and Greyfriars car park after their attack, police said.

Friends called Thomas a "respected lad" and a boy who "left everyone with a smile", as tributes were laid at the spot where the teenager collapsed.

Detective Chief Inspector Katie Dounias, from the Major Crime Unit leading the investigation, said: "This is an absolutely shocking incident in which a teenage boy has been stabbed to death in a busy town centre.

"We have a dedicated team of detectives working on this investigation and supporting Thomas's family at this incredibly difficult time for them.

"I would urge anyone who saw what happened or has any information to come forward and speak to police and help us bring those responsible to justice.

"We're aware that there are images and videos circulating on social media, please refrain from sharing any such clips and instead contact police."

Bedford Bus Station. Picture: Google Maps

Thomas's headteacher Chris Deller described him as a "respected lad" who had achieved good exam results at the end of year 11 before progressing to sixth form.

He said: "We are deeply upset and shocked to hear the sad news that a Bedford Academy student has lost their life. "Thomas was a popular, well-liked and respected lad who finished Year 11 with a strong set of results, before going on to study at sixth form.

"Our focus now is on supporting the family through such a difficult period whilst helping our students and wider community to come to terms with such a tragic loss."

Floral tributes near Greenhill Street, close to Bedford bus station, following the stabbing of Thomas Taylor.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesperson said: "Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in Bedford.

"Thomas Taylor was walking along Greenhill Street close to Bedford Bus Station when he was attacked by a group of males at 5.50pm yesterday (Wednesday).

"He suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later."The offenders made off towards Hassett Street and Greyfriars car park. The offenders are all described as Black and were wearing dark clothing.

"Several areas of the town centre are currently cordoned off while enquiries are underway."