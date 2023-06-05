'We will never give up fight for truth': parents' vow after baby dies at 24 hours old, as police launch manslaughter probe

Polly Lindop died at St Mary's Hospital in Manchester on March 13. Picture: Family handout/Alamy

By Kit Heren

The parents of a baby who died 24 hours after being born have vowed to "find out exactly" what happened in the hours leading up to their daughter's death - as police launch a manslaughter investigation.

Polly Lindop died at St Mary's Hospital in Manchester on March 13, just a day after being born.

Police and the coroner received reports of concern after her death, and nearly three months on, officers are investigating possible gross negligence manslaughter.

Kimberley Lindop, Polly's mother, said: "We will never give up the fight. We will find out exactly what happened in the hours leading up to Polly’s death."

She told the Manchester Evening News: "A baby couldn’t be loved any more - she is our everything and she lives on in her brothers and sister every day."

Polly Lindop died after just 24 hours. Picture: Family handout

In a tribute issued through Greater Manchester Police, the parents added their thanks to officer for their efforts.

They also said: "Our beautiful brave baby girl Polly, we love you and miss you every day. Sleep tight my darling."

DCI Mark Davis of GMP’s major incident team said: "First, I want to express my condolences to the parents of Polly at what is an extremely difficult time for them. Our thoughts will remain with them as we carry out our investigation.

"A number of hospital staff have been spoken to as witnesses by officers and no arrests have been made at this time.

Polly died at St Mary's Hospital in Manchester. Picture: Alamy

"The hospital trust has been fully cooperative with the police and all relevant authorities have been kept informed.

"The investigation into Polly’s death is on-going and her family will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments."

A spokesman for Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust said: "GMP are investigating an incident that happened in March 2023.

"Our thoughts continue to be with the family and we are co-operating fully with the police investigation."