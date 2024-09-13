Pope Francis criticises Trump and Harris as he weighs in on US election, telling Catholics to choose the ‘lesser evil’

13 September 2024, 22:46

Pope Francis holds a news conference aboard the papal plane on his flight back after his 12-day journey across Southeast Asia and Oceania, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. (Guglielmo Mangiapane/Pool Photo via AP)
Pope Francis holds a news conference aboard the papal plane on his flight back after his 12-day journey across Southeast Asia and Oceania, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. (Guglielmo Mangiapane/Pool Photo via AP). Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Pope Francis XI has weighed in on the US election, telling voting Catholics to choose the "lesser evil" as he criticised both candidates.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking on the upcoming race to the White House, the religious leader took aim at Trump and Harris for what he called anti-life policies on abortion and migration.

"Both are against life, be it the one who kicks out migrants or the one who (supports) killing babies," Francis said. "Both are against life," the Pope said during an airborne press conference.

The Argentine Jesuit was asked to provide counsel to American Catholic mid-air on his return trip to Rome, telling US voters it is their civic duty to vote.

It follows the religious leader's four-nation tour through Asia.

"One should vote, and choose the lesser evil," he said. "Who is the lesser evil, the woman or man? I don't know."

Pope Francis holds a news conference aboard the papal plane on his flight back after his 12-day journey across Southeast Asia and Oceania, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. (Guglielmo Mangiapane/Pool Photo via AP)
Pope Francis holds a news conference aboard the papal plane on his flight back after his 12-day journey across Southeast Asia and Oceania, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. (Guglielmo Mangiapane/Pool Photo via AP). Picture: Alamy

Stressing that he was not an American and therefore would not be voting himself, Francis

Neither the Republican candidate Donald Trump nor the Democratic candidate Kamala Harris was mentioned by name.

But Francis nevertheless expressed himself in stark terms when asked to weigh in on their positions on two hot-button issues in the US election - abortion and migration - that are also of major concern to the Catholic Church.

Francis has made the plight of migrants a priority of his pontificate and speaks out emphatically and frequently about it.

While strongly upholding church teaching forbidding abortion, Francis hasn't emphasised church doctrine as much as his predecessors.

Read more: Dame Esther Rantzen pleads to Sir Keir Starmer for vote on assisted dying after he vowed commitment to issue

Read more: 'People have to wake up': Ex MI6 chief warns Russian sabotage is 'already happening' in Europe

He said migration is a right described in Scripture, and that anyone who does not follow the Biblical call to welcome the stranger is committing a "grave sin".

He was also blunt in speaking about abortion.

"To have an abortion is to kill a human being. You may like the word or not, but it's killing," he said. "We have to see this clearly."

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris participate during an ABC News presidential debate at the National Constitution Center, (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris participate during an ABC News presidential debate at the National Constitution Center, (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Picture: Alamy

Asked though what to do at the polls, Francis recalled the civic duty to vote.

"Everyone in their conscience should think and do it," he said.

It is not the first time Francis has weighed in on a US election. In the run-up to the 2016 election, Francis was asked about Mr Trump's plan to build a wall at the US-Mexican border. He declared then that anyone who builds a wall to keep out migrants "is not Christian".

In responding on Friday, Francis recalled that he celebrated Mass at the US-Mexico border and "there were so many shoes of the migrants who ended up badly there".

The US bishops conference, for its part, has called abortion the "preeminent priority" for American Catholics in its published voter advice.

Ms Harris has strongly defended abortion rights.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

'Thank you for your bravery': Police dog involved in Southport riots forced to retire after suffering from PTSD

'Thank you for your bravery': Police dog involved in Southport unrest forced to retire following riots

Congo Coup Attempt

Congo court sentences 37 people to death on coup charges

Former nurse jailed after 'manipulative' catfisher posed as male pharmacist to stalk Tinder match

Former nurse jailed for stalking after using voice-changing app to pose as male pharmacist and 'catfish' Tinder match

Hawaii Wildfire Report

Report finds ‘no evidence’ Hawaii officials took steps to prevent wildfire

Justin Timberlake Arrest

Justin Timberlake pleads guilty to impaired driving

Presenter Jay Blades during King Charles III's foundation's promotion of craft and its relevance to the built environment at Chelsea Barracks, London, ahead of a new exhibition by The Prince's Foundation Picture date: Thursday January 26, 2023.

Jay Blades' wife breaks silence after the Repair Shop star is charged with ‘controlling and coercive behaviour'

Great Ormond Street Hospital has begun an urgent review of 721 cases of children

'Mum, it hurts': Girl, 11, forced to use wheelchair after treatment from 'rogue' surgeon accused of 'inappropriate' operations
US Blinken

US announces sanctions against Russian state media

An alleged spy has been accused of trying to disclose information about an MP to Russian intelligence services

Russian 'spy' accused of trying to disclose MP's information to Putin's intelligence services

Pope waves

Pope Francis slams US presidential candidates for ‘anti-life policies’

Exclusive
'People have to wake up': Ex MI6 Chief warns Russian sabotage is 'already happening' in mainland Europe

'People have to wake up': Ex spy chief warns Russian sabotage 'already happening' in Europe

Jay Slater's dad Warren has set up a TikTok account to talk about his disappearance

Jay Slater's dad explains what happened in hunt for him in new TikTok videos

BRITAIN-POLITICS-CAT-OFFBEAT

Famous Downing Street feline Larry the cat branded a 'little s**t' by Scottish secretary

An investigation has been launched following the death of three people at a property in Luton on Friday

Firearm recovered in triple murder probe after three people killed in block of flats in Luton

Britain's food supply chain could face increased disruption in the run-up to Christmas from new EU border checks

New EU border checks to disrupt Christmas food deliveries and cause delays for holidaymakers

Metropolitan Police In London

Met constable pleads guilty to assaulting emergency worker after kicking police officer in stomach

Latest News

See more Latest News

Justin Timberlake has pleaded guilty to driving while impaired

Justin Timberlake pleads guilty to driving while impaired as he agrees to community service
Marieha Hussain has been found not guilty of a racially aggravated public order offence

Teacher with placard depicting Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman as coconuts not guilty of racially aggravated public order offence
Sir Keir vowed his commitment to the issue on a phone call with Dame Esther before he became PM

Dame Esther Rantzen pleads to Sir Keir Starmer for vote on assisted dying after he vowed commitment to issue
Mexico Sinaloa Cartel

Leader of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel pleads not guilty to drug trafficking charges

Seven men who committed a string of child sex abuse offences against two teenage girls in Rotherham in the early 2000s have been jailed for a total of 106 years

Seven men jailed for total of 106 years over 'horrific' sexual abuse of two girls in Rotherham
PC Perry Lathwood had been found guilty of assaulting a woman in Croydon, south London in July 2023

Met Police officer fined for assaulting woman during wrongful bus fare arrest has conviction overturned
Some prisoners released early have already been recalled to jail

Prisoners freed under early release scheme 'already back in jail'

Official figures claiming there are 262,000 transgender people in England and Wales have been stripped of their accredited status

Official estimate of 262,000 trans people in England and Wales formally downgraded in embarrassing setback for ONS
The Navy and RAF shadowed Russian craft in the English Channel

Royal Navy warships shadow Russian submarine in the Channel as four Kremlin vessels enter UK waters
Jay Blades charged with engaging inn controlling and coercive behaviour

The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades charged with ‘controlling and coercive behaviour against wife’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry is turning 40 on Sunday.

Prince Harry shares surprise message about his 'mission' to mark his 40th birthday

William and George

Prince George 'is learning to fly' aged 11 and took his first lesson last week as William and Kate watched on
The future King acknowledged more than 50 new officers at RAF Cranwell

Prince William warns of 'future threats' at a 'time of uncertainty' in rousing speech to RAF troops

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown
What Lord Darzi is describing when it comes to the problems within the health service my family knows all too well, writes Matthew Hulbert

My mum died after waiting eleven hours for an ambulance— a properly funded NHS might have saved her life
Outdoor experiential learning represents a progressively staged mechanism whereby participants learn through direct immersion and reflection of experiences, writes Dr John Allan

Young people lack soft skills at work: Outdoor adventure can help

Inexpensive air filters can easily supplement existing ventilation systems, reducing sickness, saving lives, and alleviating pressure on our healthcare system, writes Lara Wong

Airborne transmission: A hidden threat that must be addressed

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine, writes Colin Chapman.

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine

We’re never going to get every child to love books, but we can do a much better job than we are now, writes Johnny Jenkins.

We need to get children off their phones and reading again

The problem is that while Trump's self-image is one of presidential stability, he projects mayhem.

'Like a toddler with a firehose': Trump's absurd debate rhetoric reveals a candidate out of ideas
The Chancellor has been on a charm offensive in the last six months, writes David Buik.

Sentiment and confidence are very influential weapons

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit