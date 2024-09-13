Pope Francis criticises Trump and Harris as he weighs in on US election, telling Catholics to choose the ‘lesser evil’

Pope Francis holds a news conference aboard the papal plane on his flight back after his 12-day journey across Southeast Asia and Oceania, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. (Guglielmo Mangiapane/Pool Photo via AP). Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Pope Francis XI has weighed in on the US election, telling voting Catholics to choose the "lesser evil" as he criticised both candidates.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking on the upcoming race to the White House, the religious leader took aim at Trump and Harris for what he called anti-life policies on abortion and migration.

"Both are against life, be it the one who kicks out migrants or the one who (supports) killing babies," Francis said. "Both are against life," the Pope said during an airborne press conference.

The Argentine Jesuit was asked to provide counsel to American Catholic mid-air on his return trip to Rome, telling US voters it is their civic duty to vote.

It follows the religious leader's four-nation tour through Asia.

"One should vote, and choose the lesser evil," he said. "Who is the lesser evil, the woman or man? I don't know."

Pope Francis holds a news conference aboard the papal plane on his flight back after his 12-day journey across Southeast Asia and Oceania, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. (Guglielmo Mangiapane/Pool Photo via AP). Picture: Alamy

Stressing that he was not an American and therefore would not be voting himself, Francis

Neither the Republican candidate Donald Trump nor the Democratic candidate Kamala Harris was mentioned by name.

But Francis nevertheless expressed himself in stark terms when asked to weigh in on their positions on two hot-button issues in the US election - abortion and migration - that are also of major concern to the Catholic Church.

Francis has made the plight of migrants a priority of his pontificate and speaks out emphatically and frequently about it.

While strongly upholding church teaching forbidding abortion, Francis hasn't emphasised church doctrine as much as his predecessors.

Read more: Dame Esther Rantzen pleads to Sir Keir Starmer for vote on assisted dying after he vowed commitment to issue

Read more: 'People have to wake up': Ex MI6 chief warns Russian sabotage is 'already happening' in Europe

He said migration is a right described in Scripture, and that anyone who does not follow the Biblical call to welcome the stranger is committing a "grave sin".

He was also blunt in speaking about abortion.

"To have an abortion is to kill a human being. You may like the word or not, but it's killing," he said. "We have to see this clearly."

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris participate during an ABC News presidential debate at the National Constitution Center, (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Picture: Alamy

Asked though what to do at the polls, Francis recalled the civic duty to vote.

"Everyone in their conscience should think and do it," he said.

It is not the first time Francis has weighed in on a US election. In the run-up to the 2016 election, Francis was asked about Mr Trump's plan to build a wall at the US-Mexican border. He declared then that anyone who builds a wall to keep out migrants "is not Christian".

In responding on Friday, Francis recalled that he celebrated Mass at the US-Mexico border and "there were so many shoes of the migrants who ended up badly there".

The US bishops conference, for its part, has called abortion the "preeminent priority" for American Catholics in its published voter advice.

Ms Harris has strongly defended abortion rights.