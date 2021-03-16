Prince Charles 'thrilled' his father Prince Philip has left hospital

16 March 2021, 20:42

By Harriet Whitehead

The Prince of Wales has said he is "thrilled" his father the Duke of Edinburgh has left hospital and been reunited with the Queen.

Speaking during a visit with the Duchess of Cornwall to a pop-up vaccination centre at Finsbury Park Mosque in central London, Charles said: "I am thrilled about it."

When asked if he had spoken to Prince Philip during his recent weeks in hospital, Charles replied: "Oh yes, I have spoken to him several times."

Indeed, the Duke of Edinburgh is understood to be in good spirits after arriving at Windsor Castle following his longest stay as an inpatient in hospital to date.

Prince Philip, 99, left King Edward VII's Hospital in central London at 10.30am in a black BMW.

He walked out following a 28-night stay and was helped into the car by an aide. Police had blocked access for vehicles to the private hospital, where Philip has been recovering from a heart procedure.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "The Duke of Edinburgh has today been discharged from King Edward VII’s Hospital and has returned to Windsor Castle, following treatment for an infection and a successful procedure for a pre-existing condition."

Prince Philip turns 100 in June. Both he and the Queen received coronavirus vaccinations in January.

Speaking during a visit with the Duchess of Cornwall to a pop-up vaccination centre at Finsbury Park Mosque in central London, Charles said: "I am thrilled about it"
Speaking during a visit with the Duchess of Cornwall to a pop-up vaccination centre at Finsbury Park Mosque in central London, Charles said: "I am thrilled about it". Picture: PA
The Duke of Edinburgh has today been discharged from King Edward VII’s Hospital.
The Duke of Edinburgh has today been discharged from King Edward VII’s Hospital. Picture: PA

Philip was admitted to the hospital on February 16 over what Buckingham Palace said was out of "an abundance of caution" for a few days of "rest and observation".

But on the February 23 the palace confirmed he was receiving treatment for an unspecified infection. At the beginning of March he was moved to St Bartholomew's Hospital in the City of London for a medical procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.

He returned to King Edward VII on March 5.

This news comes after it emerged Prince Harry has spoken to Charles and William about his bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The conversation was 'unproductive', a friend of Meghan has claimed. TV host Gayle King says she spoke to Meghan and Harry over the weekend and told CBS that they are at least glad they started a conversation.

King, who attended Meghan's baby shower in 2019 and is also close friends with Oprah, said: "Well I'm not trying to break news, but I did actually call them to see how they were feeling, and it's true, Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too. The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive."

She added: "But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation. And I think what is still upsetting to them is the palace keep saying they want to work it out privately, but yet, they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan, still."

