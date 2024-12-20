Princess Michael breaks both wrists in shocking accident at Kensington Palace

20 December 2024, 10:33

Princess Michael of Kent attends a Christmas Lunch at Buckingham Palace on December 19, 2024.
Princess Michael of Kent attends a Christmas Lunch at Buckingham Palace on December 19, 2024. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Princess Michael of Kent has broken both her wrists after falling down the stairs at Kensington Palace.

Marie Christine, wife of Prince Michael of Kent, was reportedly carrying an armful of overcoats when she fell. 

The 79-year-old broke several small bones in her wrists as she put her hands out to break her fall.

She reportedly attended King Charles III's pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace on Thursday with both her wrists in splints.

The princess was spotted driving in to the palace on Thursday.

 She told Majesty magazine: "So many things that you rely on being able to do, like cleaning your teeth, are impossible.

Prince Michael of Kent and Princess Michael of Kent attend a Christmas Lunch for members of the Royal Family hosted by King Charles III.
Prince Michael of Kent and Princess Michael of Kent attend a Christmas Lunch for members of the Royal Family hosted by King Charles III. Picture: Getty

“I am told that, after an accident like this, if you do one wrong movement on top of the unhealed bones, you are back where you started."

The princess, whose husband the late Queen Elizabeth II’s second cousin, has also revealed that she underwent heart surgery last year. 

She still has to rest every afternoon due to the operation. 

Also last year, her son-in-law, Thomas Kingston, was found dead at the age of 45. 

A gun was discovered near his body at his parents’ home in the Cotswolds. A coroner said he died from a “traumatic wound to the head”, Kingston took his own life.

Paying tribute to Mr Kingston, his family said he was "an exceptional man".

"It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother," the statement on behalf of Lady Gabriella Kingston, Mr Martin and Mrs Jill Kingston, Mrs Joanna Connolly and Mrs Emma Murray said. 

"Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him.

"His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing", the statement added.

King Charles and Queen Camilla also sent their "most heartfelt thoughts and prayers" to Lady Gabriella Kingston and Mr Kingston's family.

