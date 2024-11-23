Queen Elizabeth found Donald Trump to be 'ignorant and hurtful' after Princess Margaret remark

The late Queen and Donald Trump. Picture: Alamy

By Charlie Duffield

The late Queen Elizabeth II allegedly found Donald Trump, US president-elect, rude and disrespectful, despite his claim that he was "her favourite president".

Mr Trump is understood to have offended the Queen by saying Princess Margaret, who died in 2002, must have been a difficult sister.

A source who helped arrange his visit to the UK with his wife Melania in 2018 said the monarch considered the comment "hurtful".

"The Queen was very annoyed with this remark, which she viewed as ignorant and hurtful," they told the Mail.

"She always defended Margaret to the hilt."

It's thought Trump may have been influenced by the portrayal of Margaret as especially volatile, rebellious and bitter towards her elder sister in Netflix's The Crown.

Two series had aired before Trump's visit to the UK, which portrayed Margaret's decision not to marry Peter Townsend, and the Queen and her government opposing her desire to marry the divorced Group Captain flying ace, which would have needed the monarch's permission under the Royal Marriages Act 1772.

A plan was constructed to change the Act so the marriage could happen, whilst removing Margaret and her children from the line of succession.

According to Craig Brown's book, A Voyage Around The Queen, the late Queen had "particularly disliked" the way Trump looked over her shoulder as if "in search of others more interesting".

She is apparently thought that he "must have some sort of arrangement" with his wife after hosting him during one of his two visits.

But Trump stated that the comments were "totally false".

He told the Mail: "I heard I was her favourite president. I had a great relationship with the Queen. She liked me and I liked her. She was an amazing woman."