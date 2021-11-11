Prince Charles speaks out on Queen's health in fresh update

Prince Charles told a bystander the Queen is 'alright'. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Prince Charles has spoken out about the Queen's health, reassuring well-wishers that his mother is "alright".

The monarch has been told to rest by doctors, having undergone tests and spent the night in hospital on October 20.

It forced her to cancel a series of trips, including an in-person visit to the crucial Cop26 climate talks in Glasgow – instead sending a video message.

The Prince of Wales was approached by a bystander as he left an engagement at a South London bank on Thursday.

A man in the crowd asked him: "Prince Charles – how is your mother?"

The Royal patted the bystander on the arm and appeared to say: "She's alright, thank you."

The Queen has been active this week, carrying out a Privy Council meeting by video link from Windsor Castle on Wednesday afternoon.

She was taken in to King Edward VII hospital last month and was said to be undertaking light duties after.

A palace spokesperson said at the time: "Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits."

The hospital visit was not immediately announced by the palace.

All eyes will now turn to whether she will appear at the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.

Buckingham Palace said it was the Queen's "firm intention" to be there but it has not been confirmed she will go.

She is due to miss Saturday evening's Festival of Remembrance – a Royal British Legion event at the Royal Albert Hall.

Prince Charles will be attending with Prince William and other senior Royals.

He had been visiting a NatWest branch on Thursday - the bank and the Prince's Trust set up the Enterprise Relief Fund to hand out emergency grants, collectively worth £3.7m, to self-employed people under 30 who did not reach the bar for Government help during the pandemic.