Queen holds second public engagement after Prince Philip's death

By Will Taylor

The Queen has carried out her second in-person public engagement since the death of Prince Philip.

The monarch formally welcomed the new Lord Chamberlain, Baron Parker, to his post as he oversees the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.

The position is the most senior official in the Royal Household.

Her engagement was recorded in the Court Circular, a daily list of events attended by the Queen and her family.

It said: "The Lord Parker of Minsmere had an audience of the Queen today, kissed hands upon his appointment as Lord Chamberlain and received from Her Majesty the Wand and Insignia of Office and the Badge of Chancellor of the Royal Victorian Order, when the Queen invested him with the Insignia of a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order."

Andrew Parker, who served as head of MI5 from 2013 to 2020, took up the role on April 1, replacing the Earl Peel.

Operation Forth Bridge, the arrangements for Prince Philip's funeral, were overseen by the Earl Peel before he handed over to Baron Parker, just over a week before the duke's death at Windsor Castle.

The Royal Family is in a period of mourning for Prince Philip.

Close members of the duke's family, including the Duke of Sussex, flying in from the US, will attend the funeral.

Boris Johnson will not be present so as not to take up a seat at the event, which is limited to 30 guests under Covid restrictions.

In accordance with the duke's no-fuss wishes, the ceremony will not be a state funeral, but it will be televised and a national silence will be held at 3pm on Saturday.

The public has been asked to consider donating to charity instead of gathering at royal residences to mark the duke's death, with the Palace keen to avoid events that would allow Covid to spread.