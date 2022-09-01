Russian energy boss who criticised Putin's invasion of Ukraine dies after falling from sixth floor window

Ravil Maganov, boss of energy firm Lukoil, has died after falling from a hospital window. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

A Russian energy boss whose oil firm openly criticised Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has died after falling from a sixth-floor window.

Ravil Maganov, 67, was the chairman of the board of Lukoil, Russia's largest private oil company.

His body was found in the grounds of the Central Clinical Hospital, Russian media reported.

State-linked media were quick to claim Mr Maganov's death was the result of suicide.

Lukoil was one of a few Russian companies to publicly call for an end to the country's military operation in Ukraine, pressing in March for the "immediate cessation of the armed conflict".

Mr Maganov is the latest of in a series of senior executives in Russia's energy industry to die suddenly in unclear circumstances.

Two people who knew him well told Reuters they believed it was highly unlikely he had committed suicide.

Putin and Mr Maganov pose for a photo during an awarding ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow on November 21, 2019. Picture: Getty

A Lukoil statement said Ravil Maganov had "passed away after a severe illness" but did not give further details.

State news agency Tass cited an unnamed law enforcement source as saying Mr Maganov had taken his own life.

The agency also said that Mr Maganov had been admitted to the hospital after a heart attack.

The news site RBK also said police were investigating the possibility of suicide.

The hospital where he was found is where Russia's political and business elite are often treated.

The Lukoil statement said: "Lukoil's many thousands of employees mourn deeply for this grievous loss and express their sincere condolences to Ravil Maganov's family."