Remote Arctic radar station worker killed by two polar bears in horror attack

Female polar bear and cub Canada. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A worker at a remote Arctic radar station has been killed by two polar bears in a savage attack in the remote heartlands of Canada.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The rare attack, which took place last week on Brevoort Island, southeast of Baffin Island, has now seen police launch an investigation into the death.

The Island forms part of Canada's ultra-remote northern Nunavut territory.

The as yet unnamed researcher was working for Nasittuq Corporation at the time of the incident - a logistics company which reportedly operates radar systems on behalf of the Canadian government.

The company has said the "safety and wellbeing" of staff remains their "highest priority".

Canada, Nunavut Territory, Repulse Bay, Blood-covered Polar Bear (Ursus maritimus) along shoreline on Harbour Islands along Huds. Picture: Alamy

The site is one of dozens of North Warning System outposts in northern Canada, according to CBS News.

It forms part of a wider network which spans some 3,100 miles, with the network designed to detect aircraft or missiles entering the remote arctic region.

The worker's family have now been informed.

In a statement, the firm said: "An attack by two polar bears has resulted in the loss of one of our valued employees. Nasittuq employees responded to the scene and one of the animals was put down.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and colleagues affected by this loss."

Read more: US police officer charged with fatally shooting pregnant African American woman

Read more: Man found dead at holiday park hours after being assaulted on Suffolk seafront

Chris Webb, Nassituq Corporation's president, confirmed that Canadian police had launched an investigation according to local news outlet Nunatsiaq News.

Glaciers and ice caps near Pond Inlet, Baffin Island, Nunavut, Canada. Picture: Alamy

He told the paper: "We need to respect the family in this tragic situation and let the [investigators] and the authorities do their job."

The police force added that no further details would be released until the investigation had concluded.