Man found dead at holiday park hours after being assaulted on Suffolk seafront

By Henry Moore

A murder investigation has been launched after a man in his 20s was found dead at a caravan park.

The man’s body was found just hours after he was allegedly attacked during a visit to Felixstowe’s seafront promenade.

The holidaymaker, who has not been named, was reportedly assaulted just after 9pm on Saturday.

Following a post-mortem on Wednesday, Suffolk Police confirmed his cause of death was a traumatic head injury.

A 28-year-old man from Felixstowe was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murder.

Detective Inspector Mark Hughes of Suffolk Police said: "Investigations into the man's death continue. Detectives are making enquiries, looking into the circumstances of the altercation and identifying those in the area at the time that may be able to assist with the investigation.

"We would like to hear from anyone who might have witnessed an assault on the seafront or who might have any information that could help us in our enquiries.

"It is important to note that we believe this to be an isolated incident with no wider threat to members of the public."

Holidaymakers staying near where the man died said he may have been staying with his grandfather.

The man said: "They had only been here a couple of nights. It is terrible that this young lad lost his life."

Another added: "This is a close knit community around here. People are quite upset and wondering how he could have died."

Prior to the post-mortem, police had described the holidaymaker’s death as “unexplained.”

Suffolk Police have called on anyone with information to contact them, quoting crime reference 37/45286/24, either by their website or by calling 101.

You can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

