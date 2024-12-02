Rugby fans mock new Six Nations logo following 'bargain bin rebrand' to M6N in bid to 'recharge the competition'

Rugby fans mock 'absolutely dreadful' new Six Nations logo after rebrand to M6N in bid to 'recharge the competition'. Picture: Alamy / Guinness Six Nations

By Danielle de Wolfe

Rugby fans have branded the new Six Nations logo 'absolutely dreadful' after its rebrand to M6N was unveiled over the weekend.

Sports fans have been left up-in-arms after the tournament revealed its latest attempt to "recharge the competition" and appeal to younger audiences.

Unveiled on Saturday, the longstanding '6' logo featuring a red and white rugby ball has now been replaced by a vibrant orange 'M6N' logo, leading some fans to accuse the rebrand of imitating a "chocolate bar".

The annual Guinness sponsored competition sees six rugby-loving nations - England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, France and Italy - compete to be crowned champions of Europe.

And with the rising popularity of the women's game, including England's 'Red Roses', the competition reportedly felt the need to define the men's and women's Six Nations tournaments further.

However, it appears the latest attempt to "revive" the historic competition hasn't gone down well, with the new design leading to a widespread backlash

"Worst logo you could made," wrote one follower on Instagram.

"Wtf is this Nickelodeon logo?! Jeeesus. Who approved that!" wrote another.

A third typed: "Nobody asked for the bargain bin rebrand. You’d have been better off plugging the Netflix doc if you wanted to hype the comp."

An unveiling which began with a date and the caption "The wait is nearly over…🟠", Saturday's launch on social media saw clips from the tournament inter-spliced with the new logo and flame cannons.

"Get ready for the Guinness Men’s Six Nations Ultimate Competition! 🏉" read the caption.

Other fans admitted "can’t wait for the tournament this year" before adding "but hate the new branding 😂 too American for me."

Another added he "thought this was a F1 McLaren team post" - a nod to the orange-branded Formula 1 team.