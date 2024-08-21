Russia declares itself a 'safe haven' for foreigners wishing to 'escape their neoliberal home countries'

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. (Aleksey Babushkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP). Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Russia has declared itself a "safe haven" for internationals wishing to "escape" their homelands in a new decree signed by President Putin.

Putin's government is now encouraging people from around the world who have had enough of their "neoliberal home countries" to descend on Russia.

The surprising new immigration appeal comes five years after Putin told the Financial Times that Germany made a “cardinal mistake” in adopting a liberal approach to immigration from those fleeing the Middle East.

Appealing for internationals to seek refuge in Russia, the new three-month visas offered by the Kremlin could become available as soon as in September.

According to state news agency TASS, in Russia, “traditional values reign supreme”.

The bizarre announcement also asserted that Russia is not a homophobic country, but added that “traditional values are more stable and more important for millions of people than this liberal idea which, in my opinion, is really ceasing”.

Red Russian Federation foreign passport in the blue jeans back pocket close-up photo. Picture: Alamy

The new decree, signed by President Vladimir Putin this week, allows foreign nationals into the country “outside the quota" already approved by the Russian government.

He added that internationals could now travel to Russia "without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws”.

The unexpected move comes just weeks after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris celebrated a landmark prisoner swap with Russia, with three prisoners returned to the US following a deal agreed with the eastern European nation.

Among the US citizens returned to home soil was journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was locked up in Russia for 491 days.

Paul Whelan, who holds a dual British citizenship, and Alsu Kurmasheva were also released.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, second from right, accompanied by Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov talks to servicemen during his visit to the Special Forces University in Gudermes. Picture: Alamy

According to the new decree, applicants may apply via a simplified, expedited visa system.

The country added that visitors can also request residency if they reject their home countries’ “destructive neoliberal ideals”.

According to officials, those ideals are described as values that “run counter to traditional Russian spiritual and moral values”.

It claims that such values would “impose unhealthy attitudes on their citizens”.