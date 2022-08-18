Exclusive

Sadiq Khan blames London's rise in violent crime on longer days, school holidays and the heatwave

18 August 2022, 12:49 | Updated: 18 August 2022, 13:54

By Daisy Stephens

Sadiq Khan has suggested London's recent wave of violent crime is the result of longer days, the school holidays and the recent heatwave.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking to LBC, the Mayor of London was asked about the string of stabbings and shootings seen across London in the past week, most recently the fatal stabbing of 87-year-old musician Thomas O'Halloran in Greenford.

"We have seen over the last few days, the last week, a number of awful homicides," he said.

Read more: Man, 44, arrested after 87-year-old grandfather Thomas O'Halloran stabbed to death in Greenford

Read more: Bloodbath near Oxford Street: Man stabbed to death at Korean restaurant in fourth London killing in days

"I'm afraid this summer we are seeing what we feared which is an increase in violent crime... there are longer daylight hours, school holidays, a heatwave and so forth.

"We are working with the police to suppress that violence."

He said a number of things were being done to tackle the trend, including "supporting communities by giving young people constructive things to do so they're kept busy this summer".

The UK, including London, has seen extreme heat in recent weeks, resulting in droughts up and down the country
The UK, including London, has seen extreme heat in recent weeks, resulting in droughts up and down the country. Picture: Alamy

Mr Khan said he did not "have the vocabulary to describe how shocking and horrific" the attack on Mr O'Halloran was.

The grandfather was stabbed in the street on Tuesday while riding his mobility scooter, and died at the scene.

The Met police said on Thursday a 44-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder, but is still urging anyone with information or video footage to come forward.

Read more: Firefighters tackle huge blaze in Southwark railway arches with train services 'severely disrupted'

Read more: Flash floods break out in London amid amber warning of flooding, power cuts and lightning strikes

Mr Khan echoed the plea, telling LBC: "If anybody was driving on the A40, eastbound in particular, who may have had a dashcam or a cycle helmet camera, can you please look at your recordings to see if you saw anything relevant."

The attack on Mr O'Halloran is the latest in a spate of violent crimes across the capital over the past week.

Recent violent attacks in London:

  • Thomas O'Halloran, 87, stabbed to death in Greenford. A man was arrested on suspicion of murder.
  • A triple shooting in Brent on Monday left a 17-year-old boy, a 21-year-old man and a man in his 20s injured, two seriously. There have not been any arrests yet.
  • A stabbing in a restaurant near Oxford Street on Monday left a man dead. Police arrested a man at the scene and charged him with murder.
  • A stabbing in Ealing on Monday saw 58-year-old Aziza Bennis killed. Hanna Bennis, 21, was arrested and charged with murder.
  • A man died in Lewisham on Sunday. Sonny Booty, 36, was found dead in a residential property. A 53-year-old man was charged with murder.
  • A 60-year-old man died in Dagenham on Sunday. A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder.
  • A shooting in Walthamstow left a 25-year-old man dead on Saturday. No arrests have been made.
  • A stabbing in east London left a man injured. He was found with stab injuries and shots were also fired in Bohemia Place. More shots were fired nearby around an hour later, but no one else was injured. No arrests have been made.
The scene in Greenford where an 87-year-old man was stabbed on Tuesday
The scene in Greenford where an 87-year-old man was stabbed on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

The Conservatives have hit out at Mr Khan and accused him of not taking sufficient action to tackle violent crime in the capital.

Education secretary James Cleverly told LBC the Mayor was "asleep at the wheel".

"I cannot express how angry I am about the situation with regard to violent crime in London," he told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Thursday.

"When Boris was Mayor of London, when I was working with Kit Malthouse, we cracked down really, really, really hard on violent crime and it came down.

"It looks like the current Mayor has been asleep at the wheel, those numbers are heading in the wrong direction and he really does need to get a grip of it."

But Mr Khan said progress was being made in tackling violence in London, although he conceded it was "no consolation" to bereaved families or victims.

"It's no consolation to those bereaved families that there have been arrests and charges," he said.

"It's no consolation to bereaved families and victims of crime to know that we've seen a big reduction in knife crime, gun crime, teenage homicides and so forth."

Read more: Water firms slammed for ‘only being able to cope with 16C drizzly days’ as sewage alerts issued for beaches

Read more: MP Margaret Ferrier pleads guilty to Covid rule breach

He said he could understand "why Londoners are feeling worried and feeling frightened" but said everyone needed to "be the eyes and ears of the police".

"The police are working incredibly hard to suppress violence," he said.

"If you see anything that's suspicious, report it."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rishi said his go-to item with his daughters would be a breakfast wrap, which has been discontinued

Rishi Sunak’s 'go-to' McDonald’s order with his family taken off menu over two years ago

Salman Rushdie suspect had ‘read two pages’ of the Satanic verses, after mother says ‘I’m done with him’.

Salman Rushdie attack suspect reveals he 'only read two pages' of Satanic Verses

MP Margaret Ferrier has pleaded guilty to breaching Covid rules

MP Margaret Ferrier pleads guilty to Covid rule breach

The body of Aran Chada, 51, was found hundreds of metres below the surface of Lake Garda

Body of ‘Hero’ British father found at bottom of Italian Lake after he jumped from boat to save his son

Jeremy Corbyn joined striking rail workers on a picket line at Euston this morning

Labour MPs defy Starmer again by joining striking rail workers as Corbyn shows up sporting black eye

Forensic investigators at the scene in Auckland where the children's bodies were found

Horrified family finds bodies of two children in suitcases bought at abandoned storage unit sale in New Zealand

Footage has emerged of sewage being discharged with alerts issued for UK beaches

Water firms slammed for ‘only being able to cope with 16C drizzly days’ as sewage alerts issued for beaches

Young people in Japan are being urged to drink more

Japan urges young people to drink more alcohol

Strikes are being staged across the UK on Thursday

Rail misery as thousands of workers strike again in row over pay, jobs and conditions

Diana wouldn't have died if she'd had police protection, says former top cop

Diana wouldn't have died if she'd had police protection, says former top cop

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O'Halloran

Man, 44, arrested after 87-year-old grandfather Thomas O'Halloran stabbed to death in Greenford

Young people have been receiving results up and down the country

Biggest ever drop in top A-level grades as Covid generation battles for university places

Police have released CCTV of a man they want to speak to.

Man arrested after girl, 7, 'abducted and taken into woods' - but police hunt second suspect

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are believed to be 'trying to create an alternative woke royal family'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'trying to create an alternative woke royal family', royal biographer claims

Train and Tube stations were hit with flash flooding on Wednesday while Gatwick was also forced to cancel flights (top right stock photo)

Gatwick cancels dozens of flights as storms batter Britain and train stations forced to close over flash flooding

Exclusive
Nationalising energy firms will leave Brits 'paying off' shareholders, says Starmer

Nationalising energy firms will leave Brits 'paying off' shareholders, says Starmer

Latest News

See more Latest News

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, left, at a news conference with German chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin

German chancellor condemns Holocaust denial in call with Israeli PM

World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Ethiopia brands WHO chief’s Tigray comments ‘unethical’

A sign reading 'swimming prohibited' on a beach in Marseille in southern France

Three killed and 12 injured in storm on French island of Corsica

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong

Hong Kong political activists plead guilty amid crackdown

Flames burn beyond Giorgio Armani’s villa on the Sicilian island of Pantelleria

Fashion designer Giorgio Armani flees wildfire on Sicilian island retreat

Taliban fighters and local residents gather around a mosque that has been bombed in Kabul, Afghanistan

Prominent cleric among 21 killed in Kabul mosque bombing

New Zealand police investigators work at a scene in Auckland after bodies were discovered in suitcases

New Zealand family find children’s bodies in abandoned suitcases

Men walk in the rain with umbrellas

Rain continues in New Zealand after storm forces hundreds to evacuate

R Kelly

Opening arguments made as R Kelly faces trial on sex charges

A prison window (Ben Birchall/PA)

Payout for victims of judges who took kickbacks to send children to US prisons

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ex-gangster urges elderly to be chaperoned in 'some' areas of London

Elderly must be chaperoned in some areas of London, warns ex-gangster

James O’Brien astonished with ‘ice queen of Brexit’ Liz Truss over her leaked comments

James O’Brien astonished with ‘ice queen of Brexit’ Liz Truss over her leaked comments

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education
Rishi Sunak is 'the lesser of two evils', says ConservativeHome chief

Rishi Sunak is 'the lesser of two evils', says ConservativeHome chief

James O’Brien moved by Ian McEwan words after brutal attack on Salman Rushdie

James O’Brien moved by Ian McEwan words after brutal attack on Salman Rushdie

Rachel Johnson blasts Liz Truss over cost-of-living plan - 'Where is the detail?!'

Rachel Johnson blasts Liz Truss over cost-of-living plan - 'Where is the detail?!'

Public cannot expect fire services to 'respond adequately' to wildfires, says Fire Brigades Union Officer

Public cannot expect fire services to 'respond adequately' to wildfires, says Fire Brigades Union Officer
Ben Kentish

Swarbrick On Sunday with Ben Kentish 14/8 | Watch again

James O'Brien caller fears her Ukrainian refugee is 'an economic migrant'

Government 'played on our emotions' to host Ukrainian refugees, says James O'Brien caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London