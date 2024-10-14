Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of sexual assault by six more people, including 16-year-old boy

Sean "Diddy" Combs performing during the MTV Video Music Awards in 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Charlie Duffield

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been hit with several lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault against six people, including a 16-year-old boy.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The lawsuits were filed on Monday and accused P Diddy of raping women, sexually assaulting men and molesting the boy.

Nearly six lawsuits were filed against the hip-hop titan in a federal court in New York City.

All were filed anonymously - two were by women who identified as Jane Does, and four were by men who identified as John Does.

It's thought that more than 100 alleged victims are in the process of taking legal action against Combs following his sex trafficking arrest last month.

One of the John Does is a man living in North Carolina who claims Combs molested him at the age of 16, during one of the rapper's famous white parties in Long Island's Hamptons in 1998.

Read More: Horror injuries of schoolgirl Sara Sharif revealed in court - as three family members stand trial for her murder

Read More: Where is my baby buried? Parents hunt for remains after Oldham mass baby 'pit' scandal

The man says the assault took place during a conversation about how to become a music star.

Combs allegedly said: "Don't you want to break into the business?"

The other lawsuits involve allegations of rape and drugging to incapacitate victims.

One of the Jane Does alleged that Combs raped her in a hotel room in 2004 and forced her friend to perform a sex act on him, as well as threatening to have them both killed if they did not comply with his demands.

In response to early claims, his lawyer said he "cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus".

"That said, Mr Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors," Erica Wolff added in a statement.

"He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

Last month 54-year-old Combs pleaded not guilty to a three-count indictment charging him with using his business empire, including record label Bad Boy Entertainment, to transport male and female sex workers across state lines to take part in recorded sexual performances called "freak offs'.

Since his arrest on 16 September, he has been in prison.

Combs's representatives did not immediately comment on the latest lawsuits.