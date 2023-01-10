Serial bus arsonist hunted by police following a spate of fires aboard vehicles in East London

The 165 bus route in Walthamstow is said to have been targeted as part of the string of fires. Picture: Alan Moore / Alamy Stock Photo

By Danielle DeWolfe

A serial arsonist is currently being hunted by police after a spate of fires aboard busses in East London.

The attacks, which have all taken place since the New Year, include two linked incidents a day apart aboard vehicles in Walthamstow, with police appealing for more information.

The first fire was lit shortly before 6pm on January 2 aboard a 215 bus travelling through Walthamstow, with the second arson attack taking place 24 hours later at 7:45pm on January 3 aboard a 97 bus.

The location of the fires aboard the busses, as well as the East London location, are currently leading police to link the incidents.

The bus route, which goes through Walthamstow in East London, has been affected by the string of linked arson attacks. Picture: Greg Balfour Evans / Alamy Stock Photo

Read more: Policeman who 'motorboated' woman dancing in nightclub dismissed

Read more: Hair-raising: Footage shows door of Russian plane wide open, with hats and luggage sucked into the freezing void

Two further fires have also taken place aboard vehicles in East London, however, the fires aren't currently being linked to each other or the Walthamstow attacks according to police.

The two additional fires saw a seat set alight aboard a 179 bus near Woodford shortly after 10.30pm on January 4.

The fourth happened just after midnight on January 6, with a fire started near the doors of the 165 bus in Rainham.

Detective Sergeant Cassandra Osborne from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command said:

“We are appealing to the public for any information to help us apprehend whoever is responsible for these fires.

“These are extremely reckless actions which are putting the lives of innocent people at risk. All these buses were in service at the time of the fires and it is only by sheer luck that no one has been hurt.

“If you can help, please get in contact as soon as possible.”

Anyone with any information is urged to call