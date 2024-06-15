'He's not a monster - he just didn't have the right role models,' claims boxing coach of 12-year-old machete murderer

The coach of one of the boys said he was 'not a monster' after he killed victim Shawn Seesahai (pictured centrally)
By Kit Heren

The boxing coach of one of the two 12-year-olds found guilty of stabbing a man to death with a machete has said the boy is "not a monster" and lacked "the right role models"

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The coach, who did not want to be named, said "we are talking about 12-year-old children", adding "it's a sad, sad story."

The two boys cannot be named due to their age but they are believed to be the youngest knife murderers in the UK.

They stabbed Shawn Seesahai, 19, in the heart on Stowlawn playing fields in East Park, Wolverhampton last November.

Mr Seesahai was struck on his back, legs and skull while the fatal wound to his back was more than 20cm deep and "almost came out" of his chest after going "through his heart". Although CPR was administered, he died at the scene.

Discussing his former trainee, the coach said: "He killed someone — the worst thing you can do is taking ­someone’s life. All of us who have been working with him, it has hit us all hard.

The two 12-year-old killers
He told the Times: "Care workers and those who were doing all they could to help the boy were absolutely broken at the news. But there’s only so much they can do.

“He came to the gym — I took him under my wing. He would come to the gym and sometimes he had a bad day and he was unable to talk for an hour. Other times he would come and he would be ­jumping with excitement.

“He did not have the right role ­models. He used to hang out with kids who were 15 and 16. I took them aside and said if he goes down the wrong path because of you then I will let you know about it. He wanted to fit in with them.

“I don’t know what he was like out of the gym, but when he was here he would listen and take on board what we told him.

“We are talking about 12-year-old children. It’s really scary. He’s not a monster. It’s just a sad, sad story. ­Everyone’s hurt — from his family, the victim, the victim’s family.”

Shawn Seesahai, 19, died after being stabbed in the heart on Stowlawn playing fields in East Park, Wolverhampton last November.
The 12-year-olds looked to blame each other during the trial at Nottingham Crown Court but prosecutors said they were jointly responsible for the savage attack.

Locals have accused one of the youths of posting fireworks through letterboxes, damaging streetlights and stealing scooters, describing him as a "nasty piece of work".

"You could see he was carrying a knife. I told the police he was carrying and I told the social services he was carrying a knife," one man told The Telegraph.

"He was out every night of the week. He was in gangs. Gang members would be in that alley waiting for him.

"I don't want him breaking into my house when I'm out. I barbed-wired it all. I screened the window.

"His friend was always with him. They were always together, pinching, night after night. Scum, that's all he was."

He told The Times he "was out pinching every night of the week".

He added: "I was sick of it. The police were bringing him back every night of the week. They'd wake me up, banging my door. 

"The police did two raids, the neighbours told me. They arrested him and social services were always here. The police smashed my gate off when they were coming to get him."

A forensic blue tent by the police cordon in East Park, Wolverhampton.
Mr Seesahai had travelled to the UK from the Caribbean for cataract surgery and had been staying in Birmingham while recovering from the treatment.

The teenager was able to start planning for the future and think about getting an education, prosecutor Michelle Heeley KC said.

She added: "These two boys engaged in a joint attack upon a man who had done nothing wrong, a man with no weapon, who was utterly defenceless on the ground.”

Mr Seesahai's mother Manashwary described her son as "very loving".

She said: "He's always there for us, a very protected child. He helped his father [at work] with all the tools, he helped me [at] home with the chores, he loved to do that.

"He didn't finish school, so after he came here and finished the eye surgery, he said when he felt better he'd finish off school and have his dream.

"He'd always say 'Mom, I want to work, I want my own house, I want my own car.' He'd always say 'Mom, I will be shining'."

