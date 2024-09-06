Sir Terry Wogan's wife Lady Helen dies as son pays heartbreaking tribute

Sir Terry Wogan's wife Lady Helen has died. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Sir Terry Wogan's widow, Lady Helen, has died, their son confirmed on Thursday as he paid tribute.

Mark Wogan shared a black and white image of his parents on Instagram, with the caption reading: "Lady Helen Wogan - 1936-2024."

He said his mother was a "proper lady" who had "love and kindness at her core".

He did not reveal her cause of death.

Lady Helen was married to Sir Terry for more than 50 years before he died following a battle with cancer in January 2016.

The couple had four children and five grandchildren together.

Paying tribute, Mark said: "Our beautiful Mum left us last night after a fantastic life.

"From a young Irish rose to Lady Wogan, she was the epitome of style and grace.

"A Mother, Grandmother and Wife, with love and kindness at her core.

"A strength and a belief that saw her through many of life’s trials.

"A sense of humour and a turn of phrase that would have you in fits of laughter. A proper lady in every sense of the word.

"Her and Dad are hopefully sharing a vodka martini and hoping we don’t make too much of fuss.

"We love you Mum, now and forever."

Celebrities shared their condolences in the comments, with Jeremy Clarkson saying: "Horrible when it happens. Thinking of you."

Strictly's Tess Daly commented: "Thinking of you at this time."

Meanwhile, Eamonn Holmes wrote: "Mark , so sorry to hear. What a woman and what a couple . My sincere condolences to you."

Ronan Keating said: "Sending love matey. God bless ya all."