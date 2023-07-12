'I still can't get laid': Stepson of billionaire killed on Titan sub moans he can't get a date despite inheritance

Hamish Harding was one of five victims killed on OceanGate's Titan submersible. Picture: Alamy/Twitter

By Kieran Kelly

The stepson of a British billionaire who was killed on OceanGate's Titan sub has moaned about how he can't get a date despite receiving 'millions in inheritance'.

Brian Szasz told his followers he has received "millions" in inheritance since the Titan tragedy, which saw his stepfather Hamish Harding killed in a "catastrophic implosion".

OceanGate's CEO Stockton Rush was also killed, as well as French explorer PH Nargeolet, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman.

Mr Szasz has now taken to Twitter to talk about the inheritance he received, telling followers he has received "more than you'll make in a lifetime".

Billionaire British businessman Hamish Harding was one of five victims to die in a catastrophic implosion on the Titan sub. Picture: Alamy

Mr Szasz has faced backlash for his comments, which included: "With all this cash I just want a girl to hangout with please!"

He also wrote on Twitter: "With millions to spare, I still can't get laid!"

Mr Harding, 58, is a billionaire and adventurer who was earned three Guinness World Records.

He established the records for travelling to the deepest part of the ocean for the longest time on a single dive, diving for a total of four hours and 15 minutes.

He also achieved the fastest circumnavigation of the earth across the north and south poles, achieving the feat in 46 hours, 40 minutes and 22 seconds in July 2019, and a earned a third for the longest distance traversed at full ocean depth by a crewed vessel.

The Cambridge alumnus also took part in Blue Origin's fifth human spaceflight, organised by Jeff Bezos.

More than you’ll make in a lifetime. — Brian (@audioguy182) July 12, 2023

Mr Szasz previously faced criticism after posting about going to the Blink-182 as the search for Mr Harding and the Titan vessel was ongoing.

At the time, Mr Szasz, 36, admitted it "might be distasteful" to go to a gig but insisted his family "would want" him to have seen his favourite band.

"Hamish my stepdad is lost in a submarine thoughts and prayers that the rescue mission will be successful," he posted on Monday.

But minutes later he uploaded a photo of himself at the Blink-182 gig.

"It might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the Blink-182 show as it’s my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times!" he said.

He also replied to an OnlyFans model, who tweeted a raunchy photo with the caption 'can i sit on u', to which Szasz replied: "Yes please!"

Several of his social media posts have since been deleted after a barrage of criticism and mockery online.

Previously, when he announced his stepfather was missing, Szasz said: "For privacy, my mom asked me to delete all related posts thanks for the support."