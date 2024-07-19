Strictly pro dancer slaps female partner's bottom three times in freshly surfaced footage, after two dancers leave show

Brendan Cole slaps his partner Fiona Hill's bottom three times. Picture: YouTube

By Kit Heren

Newly surfaced footage shows a Strictly professional dancer slapping the bottom of his female partner, as the crisis around the show deepens.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In the clip, which is available on YouTube, Brendan Cole is seen slapping the backside of Fiona Phillips three times, in rehearsal footage from the 2005 edition of the show, which was first aired on sister programme It Takes Two.

It comes after professional dancers Graziano di Prima and Giovanni Pernice left the show amid accusations of misconduct.

The latest drama to emerge comes from footage showing Cole practising with Phillips nearly 20 years ago. As well as touching her inappropriately, he acts aggressively with her during the rehearsal clip - and although she appears to laugh it off at the time, later interviews suggest it had an effect.

The TV presenter said in 2017 that "Brendan was a real bugger", adding that "he wasn’t very nice. He was really naughty."

Brendan and Fiona

Cole left the show in 2018 after his contract was not renewed.

Meanwhile footage also emerged this week that showed James Jordan, another former professional dancer acting aggressively and shouting at his celebrity partner Georgina Bouzova.

The crisis was sparked by accusations of bullying by Pernice and di Prima this year. Both have since left the show.

Other former celebrity contestants have pushed back and suggested that what some deem abuse is more like rigorous training.

Kate Phillips, the director of unscripted programmes at the BBC, said: "Whilst we know our shows have been positive experiences for the vast majority of those who have taken part, if issues are raised with us, or we’re made aware of inappropriate behaviour, we will always take that seriously and act."

Di Prima has apologised in a statement, saying he "crossed the line" but he insisted it was a one-off incident.

McDermott's reps have since hit back saying: "It’s a matter of public record that the BBC deemed the conduct to be so severe that they removed him from the show immediately.

"Zara has already confirmed in a statement released on her social media earlier this week that the reported conduct was not a singular incident."

It comes after Di Prima's spokesperson, Mark Borkowski, said: "There is never a time when kicking, or any sense of that is right. And he knows that.

"He knows he's made a mistake. He apologised at the time."

Di Prima has been axed from Strictly Come Dancing amid the allegations against him. Picture: Alamy

Mr Borkowski claimed Di Prima “does remember that he was pushing (McDermott) quite hard” but “doesn't recognise some of the issues surrounding it."

"The descriptions of what is being commented online, and how he remembers it, are not aligned," he said.

Graziano Di Prima heading to Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals in Blackpool. Picture: Getty

He branded claims Di Prima was aggressive on more than one occasion “absolute rubbish”.

There is also "lots of evidence" Di Prima and McDermott "has a huge amount of fun together through this process", Mr Borkowski added.