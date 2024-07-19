Strictly pro dancer slaps female partner's bottom three times in freshly surfaced footage, after two dancers leave show

19 July 2024, 21:25

Brendan Cole slaps his partner Fiona Hill's bottom three times
Brendan Cole slaps his partner Fiona Hill's bottom three times. Picture: YouTube

By Kit Heren

Newly surfaced footage shows a Strictly professional dancer slapping the bottom of his female partner, as the crisis around the show deepens.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In the clip, which is available on YouTube, Brendan Cole is seen slapping the backside of Fiona Phillips three times, in rehearsal footage from the 2005 edition of the show, which was first aired on sister programme It Takes Two.

It comes after professional dancers Graziano di Prima and Giovanni Pernice left the show amid accusations of misconduct.

The latest drama to emerge comes from footage showing Cole practising with Phillips nearly 20 years ago. As well as touching her inappropriately, he acts aggressively with her during the rehearsal clip - and although she appears to laugh it off at the time, later interviews suggest it had an effect.

The TV presenter said in 2017 that "Brendan was a real bugger", adding that "he wasn’t very nice. He was really naughty."

Read more: Strictly scandal deepens as pro Nadiya Bychkova 'makes complaint against show'

Read more: Axed Strictly star Graziano Di Prima returns to £6 an hour job amid allegations he 'hit and kicked' dance partner Zara McDermott

Brendan and Fiona

Cole left the show in 2018 after his contract was not renewed.

Meanwhile footage also emerged this week that showed James Jordan, another former professional dancer acting aggressively and shouting at his celebrity partner Georgina Bouzova.

The crisis was sparked by accusations of bullying by Pernice and di Prima this year. Both have since left the show.

Other former celebrity contestants have pushed back and suggested that what some deem abuse is more like rigorous training.

Giovanni Pernice
Giovanni Pernice. Picture: Alamy

Kate Phillips, the director of unscripted programmes at the BBC, said: "Whilst we know our shows have been positive experiences for the vast majority of those who have taken part, if issues are raised with us, or we’re made aware of inappropriate behaviour, we will always take that seriously and act."

Di Prima has apologised in a statement, saying he "crossed the line" but he insisted it was a one-off incident.

McDermott's reps have since hit back saying: "It’s a matter of public record that the BBC deemed the conduct to be so severe that they removed him from the show immediately.

"Zara has already confirmed in a statement released on her social media earlier this week that the reported conduct was not a singular incident."

It comes after Di Prima's spokesperson, Mark Borkowski, said: "There is never a time when kicking, or any sense of that is right. And he knows that.

"He knows he's made a mistake. He apologised at the time."

Di Prima has been axed from Strictly Come Dancing amid the allegations against him.
Di Prima has been axed from Strictly Come Dancing amid the allegations against him. Picture: Alamy

Mr Borkowski claimed Di Prima “does remember that he was pushing (McDermott) quite hard” but “doesn't recognise some of the issues surrounding it."

"The descriptions of what is being commented online, and how he remembers it, are not aligned," he said.

Graziano Di Prima heading to Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals in Blackpool
Graziano Di Prima heading to Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals in Blackpool. Picture: Getty

He branded claims Di Prima was aggressive on more than one occasion “absolute rubbish”.

There is also "lots of evidence" Di Prima and McDermott "has a huge amount of fun together through this process", Mr Borkowski added.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

President Joe Biden

Joe Biden insists he will stay in race, as president's family 'discuss exit plan from election campaign'

A burnt out car in the Leeds suburb of Harehills, after vehicles were set on fire and a police car was overturned as residents were warned to stay home following an outbreak of disorder on Thursday evening. Picture date: Friday July 19, 2024.

Council to hold 'urgent review of 'family matter' after rioters wreak havoc in Leeds on night of 'shocking' carnage

Trump gunman researched Royal family member during planning for assassination attempt

Donald Trump gunman 'scoped out Kate Middleton and had pictures of her on his phone' before failed murder attempt

Thousands of flights were cancelled across the globe on Friday.

Misery for holidaymakers as 4,000 flights grounded by IT outage that sparked chaos, and recovery 'could cost billions'

Christina Sandera and Clint Eastwood in 2018

Clint Eastwood's partner Christina Sandera dies aged 61, as 94-year-old Hollywood icon gives poignant tribute

Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories is unlawful, the International Court of Justice has ruled

Top UN court rules Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories 'unlawful', as Netanyahu slams 'false decision'

Over 4,000 flights have been delayed or cancelled today.

Has your flight been affected by the global IT outage? Can you claim compensation?

Friday was the hottest day of the year so far - but the mini heatwave will end soon

Exact date mini-heatwave to end, as Friday becomes hottest day of the year so far with temperature close to 32C

Ben Ross has been missing since July 10

Mum of missing Brit Ben Ross to fly to Majorca for desperate search as police issue statement

Shaikha Makhra announced her split on Instagram

Dubai princess announces divorce from husband via Instagram 'as he is occupied with other companions'

Thousands of flights where cancelled across the globe on Friday.

Worldwide IT outage could last 'days' as flights grounded, shops closed and operations cancelled

The Kering Foundation Hosts First-Ever Caring For Women Dinner

Emma Watson ‘stalker’ arrested after demanding to see Harry Potter star at Oxford fashion show

Passengers are facing delays across the country

Is your flight delayed? Airports and airlines issue updates after mass IT outage causes travel chaos around the world

Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter, was detained last March on spying charges

American journalist jailed for 16 years in Russia after being convicted of espionage

People have been out enjoying the sunshine ahead of the weekend.

Hot hot hot! Temperatures soar to 31C today and 30C tomorrow after an uncomfortable tropical night tonight

Harehill descended into chaos yesterday evening

Starmer condemns ‘shocking and disgraceful’ disorder after riot sweeps through Leeds

Latest News

See more Latest News

Joe Biden and Barack Obama worked in office together between 2008 and 2016

Biden planning ‘major announcement’ about his future as Obama says he must ‘seriously consider stepping down’
Zara McDermott opened up about the "extremely distressing" events that occurred behind the scenes at Strictly Come Dancing.

Zara McDermott hits back after ex-Strictly pro Graziano Di Prima claims he only kicked her once
Lee Laudat-Scott is charged with touching a boy under 13.

Former Labour councillor Lee Laudat-Scott charged with sexual assault of a child

Graham Gomm

Urgent manhunt as prisoner escapes custody at HMP Wormwood Scrubs during trip to hospital

Dominic Reid and Prince Harry

Prince Harry's charity boss quits as head of Invictus Games days after duke sees backlash over veterans' award
CrowdStrike sign and logo at headquarters in Silicon Valley

What is CrowdStrike, the cybersecurity company ‘responsible’ for global IT failure? Microsoft outages explained
Keir Starmer welcomes Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Downing Street

Starmer greets Zelenskyy as Ukrainian President becomes first foreign leader to address UK cabinet since Bill Clinton
Roger Hallam was jailed for five years over M25 protests

‘Their protests are pathetic’: Armed forces minister slams Just Stop Oil as founder give five-year prison sentence
2024 Republican National Convention: Day 4

Hulk Hogan tears off shirt on stage at Republican national convention as he declares 'Trumpmania'
Clean up has begun following the riot in Leeds

Clean-up begins after riot sweeps through Leeds neighbourhood with bus set on fire and police car overturned

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Trump gunman researched Royal family member during planning for assassination attempt

Trump gunman researched Royal family member during planning for assassination attempt

King Charles III and Queen Camilla viewing rare Golden Guernsey Goats

Charles and Camilla present royal title to goats saved from the Nazis on visit to Channel islands
Queen Camilla left in histerics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on

Queen Camilla left in hysterics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit