'We were soulmates': Tearful tribute from The Wanted star Tom Parker's wife at his funeral

20 April 2022, 11:16 | Updated: 20 April 2022, 12:43

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Tom Parker's widow Kelsey paid tribute to The Wanted star as hundreds gathered for his funeral, saying "marrying you was the best day of my life".

She shared anecdotes about how the couple first met at a nightclub before he shot to fame, adding: "From that moment I told everyone I wanted to marry Tom Parker."

The congregation erupted into laughter as she said: "Tom told me he was going to be famous and wouldn't have time for a girlfriend, but he wouldn't leave me alone.

"I will treasure every memory because life with you was never dull. You were always coming up with songs, new game shows and we all know how much you loved an invention - I bet you were gutted you never made it on Dragons' Den.

Wife of Tom Parker, Kelsey Parker (C), follows a horse-drawn hearse during a procession through Orpington
Wife of Tom Parker, Kelsey Parker (C), follows a horse-drawn hearse during a procession through Orpington. Picture: Getty

"Marrying you was the best day of my life... soulmates, that's what we are."

Bandmate Max George also paid tribute, telling attendees: "Tom was always a brother, he made such an impact from the start. His love for music and striving for success outmatched all of us."

George also joked Parker had been the only member of The Wanted to have had a "punch-up" with all his bandmates, prompting laughter from attendees.

Fans huddled around screens to watch the funeral
Fans huddled around screens to watch the funeral. Picture: Alamy

He added: "One thing I will always remember is his laugh. He loves laughing at people and we experienced that every day.

"He has left us far too early and we will miss him so much."

George and The Wanted's Jay McGuiness, Siva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes, who served as pallbearers, earlier carried Parker's coffin into St Francis of Assisi church in Petts Wood, south-east London, to the sound of Champagne Supernova by Oasis.

Tom Parker's The Wanted bandmates carry his coffin into church
Tom Parker's The Wanted bandmates carry his coffin into church. Picture: Alamy

Liam Payne from One Direction was applauded by fans who stood waiting for the private service to be live-streamed on to three large screens.

Fans of the boy band huddled around the screens in silence, many clutching tissues and crying.

Other pallbearers carefully removed multicoloured "Daddy" flowers from the horse-drawn carriage, taking them inside the church before removing a heart-shaped red rose piece spelling "Tom" from the hearse.

A sign saying Daddy is taken into the church
A sign saying Daddy is taken into the church. Picture: Alamy

Parker died last month at the age of 33, surrounded by his family and bandmates, 17 months after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

Before the procession through Petts Wood, family and close friends of the star gathered in the Sovereign Of The Seas pub opposite the funeral parlour.

Fans dressed in black gathered along the high street to pay their respects before falling silent as his coffin was placed into the horse-drawn carriage.

A photograph of Parker in a white rose-adorned frame was placed inside the carriage, alongside photographs of handprints from his children, Bodhi and Aurelia.

Fans line the streets in Petts Wood
Fans line the streets in Petts Wood. Picture: Alamy

Receptionist Chloe Mayne, 25, from Plumstead, a self-professed "super-fan" of the late singer, said: "It was amazing seeing him (perform live). It's horrible that I saw him at the O2 and then two weeks later he died.

"The day he died it really hit me. To be fair I don't think anyone was expecting it that quickly, I thought he'd have at least another Christmas and maybe next year.

Ms Mayne said she was 15 when she became a fan of The Wanted and had attended around 25 of the band's concerts, adding: "He was my childhood, really."

Kevin George and Susan Potter, from Orpington, whose eldest son Daniel died from an astrocytoma grade three brain tumour at the age of 22 in 2018, were among those waiting outside the church.

A heart-shaped red rose piece spelling "Tom" adorns the hearse
A heart-shaped red rose piece spelling "Tom" adorns the hearse. Picture: Alamy

Asked whether Parker's campaigning for brain tumour research in his final months had affected her, Ms Potter, who was carrying a framed picture of her son, said: "Of course it did, especially the BBC One interview that they did and the way he dealt with it. It was exactly how my son dealt with it - exactly.

"In fact, at his funeral we played Bon Jovi, It's My Life, because that kind of (message) - it's my life, I am going to live it now, I am going to live it today."

Parker disclosed in October 2020 that he had been diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma and had begun radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

Despite his diagnosis, in the weeks before his death he had performed on stage with his bandmates as part of their much-delayed reunion tour.

