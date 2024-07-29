‘Traumatised children’ fleeing for their lives as Southport knife attack leaves one dead and several injured

Police, fire and ambulance crews rushed to Hart Street at around midday, and a major emergency services presence remains at the scene. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

'Traumatised children' fled for their lives as an attacker in Southport fatally stabbed one person and injured several others.

A local parent, who did not wish to be named, said his daughter was "traumatised" by the attack.

He said: "My daughter was in it and she was traumatised.

"She ran away and she's safe."

Eye-witness Bare Varathan, 35, who owns a corner shop on Hart Street, said he was called by a staff member who told him, "Boss, get to the shop!"

He said: "I saw seven to ten kids outside the nursery. They were injured, bleeding. They were in the road, running from the nursery.

"They had been stabbed, here, here, here, everywhere. (Mr Varathan indicated the neck, back and chest area).

"They were all aged about ten. One of them was really seriously injured.

"I hope they will be OK. Only two police jeeps and ambulances arrived, then armed police came and took him out of the nursery.

"Somebody told me he had arrived in a taxi and had a knife."

The victims have been taken to three hospitals, including Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Merseyside.

A man has been arrested and a knife has been seized.

A local business owner, who was one of the people who called the police, said the incident in Southport was like a "scene in a horror movie."

Colin Parry, owner of Masters Vehicle Body Repairs on Hart Street, said: "The mothers are coming here now and screaming. It is like a scene from a horror movie."

"It's like something from America, not like sunny Southport."