Trump on track for victory after winning North Carolina in first big swing state result of US election

6 November 2024, 04:37 | Updated: 6 November 2024, 04:39

Donald Trump appears to be on track for a sensational return to the White House - after winning the swing state of North Carolina.
By Chay Quinn

Donald Trump appears to be on track for a sensational return to the White House - after winning the swing state of North Carolina.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The election in the southern state was called at 11.20pm ET - in the first big result of the night.

He had earlier picked up 214 electoral votes from winning state in which he was expected to carry.

The first big call means that Kamala Harris's route to victory was significantly narrowed.

Presidential candidates need 270 votes in the electoral college to win the White House.

She currently has 192 votes - but needs to win Pennsylvania, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin if she is unable to win the Sun Belt of Arizona and Nevada.

14 states are still yet to declare.

Harris is behind as votes are counted in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Trump is now being given a 91% chance of winning the election by the New York Times.

Donald Trump is currently on 230 Electoral College votes - with Kamala Harris on 192 EC votes.

Trump won the first of the big swing states - taking North Carolina's 16 electoral votes to take a big stride towards victory.

The candidates need 270 EC votes to win the presidency.

Donald Trump has won:

  • Kentucky
  • Indiana
  • West Virginia
  • Oklahoma
  • Tennessee
  • Alabama
  • Florida
  • South Carolina
  • Arkansas
  • South Dakota
  • North Dakota
  • Wyoming
  • Nebraska (state-wise)
  • Nebraska (third district)
  • Ohio
  • Texas
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Utah
  • Kansas
  • Iowa
  • Idaho
  • North Carolina

Kamala Harris has won:

  • Vermont
  • Massachusetts
  • DC
  • Maryland
  • Rhode Island
  • Connecticut
  • Delaware
  • New Jersey
  • Illinois
  • New York
  • Colorado
  • Maine (first congressional district)
  • California
  • Washington
  • Oregon
  • New Mexico

The race is expected to run into Wednesday before a winner is declared.

