Trump on track for victory after winning North Carolina in first big swing state result of US election

Donald Trump appears to be on track for a sensational return to the White House - after winning the swing state of North Carolina. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Donald Trump appears to be on track for a sensational return to the White House - after winning the swing state of North Carolina.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The election in the southern state was called at 11.20pm ET - in the first big result of the night.

He had earlier picked up 214 electoral votes from winning state in which he was expected to carry.

The first big call means that Kamala Harris's route to victory was significantly narrowed.

Presidential candidates need 270 votes in the electoral college to win the White House.

She currently has 192 votes - but needs to win Pennsylvania, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin if she is unable to win the Sun Belt of Arizona and Nevada.

14 states are still yet to declare.

Read more: US election 2024 LIVE: First results in as Trump wins Indiana and Kentucky and Harris takes Vermont

Read more: US Election night guide: What time do polls close and who is favourite to win?

Former Trump aide says Kamala Harris does not have a ‘clear message’

Harris is behind as votes are counted in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Trump is now being given a 91% chance of winning the election by the New York Times.

Donald Trump is currently on 230 Electoral College votes - with Kamala Harris on 192 EC votes.

Trump won the first of the big swing states - taking North Carolina's 16 electoral votes to take a big stride towards victory.

The candidates need 270 EC votes to win the presidency.

Donald Trump has won:

Kentucky

Indiana

West Virginia

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Alabama

Florida

South Carolina

Arkansas

South Dakota

North Dakota

Wyoming

Nebraska (state-wise)

Nebraska (third district)

Ohio

Texas

Missouri

Montana

Utah

Kansas

Iowa

Idaho

North Carolina

Kamala Harris has won:

Vermont

Massachusetts

DC

Maryland

Rhode Island

Connecticut

Delaware

New Jersey

Illinois

New York

Colorado

Maine (first congressional district)

California

Washington

Oregon

New Mexico

The race is expected to run into Wednesday before a winner is declared.