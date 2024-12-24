At least 12 people killed in blast at explosives factory in Turkey

The explosion took place at around 8.25am local time (5.25 UK time) on Tuesday. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

At least 12 people have been killed in a blast at an explosives factory in Turkey.

Four people were also injured in the blast at the plant in the north-western region of Balkesir on Tuesday morning.

The blast was so strong that it caused much of the ZSR factory to collapse.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, with firefighters trying to retrieve people trapped inside the wreckage.

Officials do not think the blast was caused by sabotage.

"Initial investigations suggest this was a tragic accident," local governor Ismail Ustaoglu said.

"There is an explosion at the ZSR explosives production facility.

"After the explosion occurred in the section of the factory where detonators are produced, the building collapsed. All our teams are here right now."

The factory, which had been operating since 2014, specialised in making ammunition for light weapons.

Justice minister Yılmaz Tunç said: "An investigation has been launched by the Balıkesir Chief Public Prosecutor's Office regarding the explosion that occurred in the section where the capsules were produced in the explosives factory in the Karesi district of Balıkesir province.

"Four public prosecutors have been assigned under the coordination of a deputy chief public prosecutor.

"The investigation is being carried out meticulously and from multiple perspectives.

"I wish God's mercy upon our citizens who lost their lives in the explosion and a speedy recovery to our injured citizens."