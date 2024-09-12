UK counter-terror police join probe into sudden death of British journalist in Gibraltar

David Knowles, 32, died suddenly on Sunday while on holiday in Gibraltar after a suspected cardiac arrest. Picture: Telegraph

By Will Conroy

British counter-terror police have joined an investigation into the sudden death abroad of a Telegraph journalist who had been running an award-winning podcast on the war in Ukraine.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

David Knowles, 32, died suddenly on Sunday while on holiday in Gibraltar after a suspected cardiac arrest.

His popular podcast Ukraine: The Latest was launched by The Daily Telegraph in 2022 at the start of the Russian invasion.

One of his co-hosts, Dominic Nicholls, was in tears as he announced his colleague's death at the start of Monday’s episode.

He said: "Folks, I've got some bad news. Our beautiful friend David Knowles died suddenly at the weekend after a health emergency."

Sudden Death investigation



The Royal Gibraltar Police is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of 32 year British National David Knowles on Sunday 8th September, whilst holidaying in Gibraltar.



More at https://t.co/OpAMTlyFL5 pic.twitter.com/9YX2e2iXvB — Royal Gibraltar Police (@RGPolice) September 12, 2024

Police and the coroner in Gibraltar are investigating the death and the results of a post-mortem examination are expected soon.

The Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) said in a statement: "A policing 'mutual aid' request for specialist support was submitted to UK policing, although there are no specific concerns at this time with regard to the death.

"Following the RGP's mutual aid request, detectives from UK Counter Terrorism Policing have been appointed to provide support to the RGP investigation, due to their existing capability and their experience of dealing with international enquiries."

The Metropolitan Police confirmed its officers were involved in the investigations and said in a statement: "Due to the existing capability and experience of dealing with international enquiries, support to the RGP is being provided by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing.

"Primacy for the investigation remains with RGP and any further enquiries in relation to this should be directed to them."

Read more: UK 'on verge of letting Ukraine use Storm Shadow missiles against Russia' as David Lammy unveils £600m package

Read more: Ukraine hits Moscow with huge drone attack setting buildings on fire and leaving at least one dead

A spokesman for Mr Knowles's family said: "We note the statement from the RGP today about David, particularly the assertion that 'there are no specific concerns at this time with regard to the death'.

"We do not wish to say anything further while the authorities continue their investigations and ask that the family's privacy be respected."

Mr Knowles worked at The Telegraph from 2020, first as deputy head of social media and then head of social media until June 2023 when he became head of audio development.

His podcast on the conflict in Ukraine was widely thought of as a huge success with almost 100 million downloads.

In 2023, Knowles was included on the Russian foreign ministry's list of sanctioned British media workers who are banned from entering Russia.

The foreign ministry said Knowles and the other journalists were "implicated in fabricating fraudulent anti-Russia stories to be promoted in the media".

The Labour MP for Hammersmith and Chiswick, Andy Slaughter, paid tribute to Mr Knowles in the House of Commons on Thursday and called for a debate on the importance of investigative and public interest journalism.

The Labour MP for Hammersmith and Chiswick, Andy Slaughter, paid tribute to Mr Knowles in the House of Commons on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

He said: "Can I pay tribute to Telegraph journalist David Knowles, creator of the brilliant Ukraine: The Latest podcast who tragically died last weekend at the age of only 32?

"I'm sure (House of Commons Leader Lucy Powell) will join me in sending condolences to David's family and friends."

Paying tribute this week, The Telegraph’s editor Chris Evans said: “David was exuberant and innovative. He was passionate about the cause of the Ukrainian people and their attempts to repel the Russian aggressor.

“Without his enthusiasm, the Ukraine podcast would not have been half as successful. He was also a gentle, sensitive man who inspired deep affection among his colleagues.”