UK’s busiest train station to shut for eight days this Christmas as diversion routes revealed

Liverpool Street Station concourse. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

London Liverpool Street, the busiest station in the country, will close its doors for over a week during the Christmas period, Network Rail has confirmed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The London station will close on Christmas Day, with services not resuming until Thursday, January 2.

This closure is likely to bring delays and cancellations for those travelling to see loved ones during the festive period.

Greater Anglia trains, including Stansted Express, will be diverted to Stratford station.

Read more: Britain's biggest train stations hit by cyber attack as passengers shown terrorism message

Read more: Euston station passengers being put 'in danger' due to 'high levels of overcrowding'

London Overground services will also face disruption, with services terminating at London Fields.

These plans come as Network Rail looks to renew the shed roof panels at the station, add more ticket gates for platforms 1-10 and work within Bishopsgate Tunnel.

Delays are expected during the closures. Picture: Alamy

Helen Hamlin, Network Rail’s director of system operations, said: “The festive period is a unique opportunity, when fewer people are travelling, to do big pieces of work to make services better, more punctual and more reliable.

“The major projects we’re undertaking would otherwise take many weekends to complete and cause much more disruption.

“Whilst roads are busier during the holidays, it’s actually one of the quietest times on the railway, meaning we can improve things whilst causing less disruption to passengers and freight flows.”

Liverpool Street is not London’s only major station facing disruption during the festive period.

London Paddington station will be closed for three days between December 27 and 29.