More strike misery: 70,000 workers across 150 British universities to walk out for 18 days

University workers will go on strike for 18 days. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

More strike misery is on the way as 70,000 workers across 150 British universities agreed to go on strike for 18 days.

They will walk out between February and March over a dispute about pay, pensions and working conditions.

The exact dates are still due to be finalised.

The University and College Union also wants to vote on a marking and assessment boycott for April.

General secretary Jo Grady said: "Today our union came together to back an unprecedented programme of escalating strike action. The clock is now ticking for the sector to produce a deal or be hit with widespread disruption throughout spring.

"University staff dedicate their lives to education and they want to get back to work, but that will only happen if university vice-chancellors use the vast wealth of the sector to address over a decade of falling pay, rampant insecure employment practices and devastating pension cuts. The choice is theirs."

The union wants a "meaningful pay rise" instead of the 3% offer and have rejected one of 5%.

It also accused employers of cuts to pension packages.

Separately, teachers in Scotland will strike over pay next week..

The Scottish Government and local authorities failed to come to an agreement with unions over pay.

The EIS union said there was still a distance in their positions and said 16 days of strikes, with union members walking out across two local authority areas every day, will begin on Monday.

The Scottish Government says a pay rise of 10% is unaffordable.