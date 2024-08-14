Urgent hunt for brothers 10 and 13 with police 'increasingly concerned' over pair's whereabouts

Urgent hunt for brothers 10 and 13 with police 'increasingly concerned' over whereabouts of pair. Picture: alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

An urgent hunt is underway for two missing brothers aged 10 and 13 after the pair failed to return home on Sunday

Police say they are 'increasingly concerned' about siblings Yousuf Ahmad, 13, and Muhammad Ahmad, 10, two days on from their disappearance.

The pair from Liversedge, West Yorkshire, were last seen at their home at around 9.40am on Monday.

The young brothers, who have now been missing for two days, are believed to be together, according to West Yorkshire Police.

Police say they are 'increasingly concerned' about siblings Yousuf Ahmad, 13, and Muhammad Ahmad, 10 (pictured), two days on from their disappearance. Picture: Police handout

Yousuf is said to be 5ft 6in tall and wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing a Lyle & Scott grey hoodie, North Face trousers and black trainers, according to police.

Muhammad is said to be around 4ft 7in tall and wears square glasses.

He was last spotted wearing a black hoodie, grey tracksuit bottoms, and black trainers with a distinctive white stripe.

Speaking on the search, Detective Inspector Rob Dicorato said: 'We remain very concerned for Yousuf and Muhammad, given their young ages and the length of time they have been missing, and we urgently need to locate them.

'We are carrying out extensive enquiries to find them and would like to hear from anyone who has seen them or who has any information that could assist.

'Anyone with information should contact Kirklees police via 101, quoting log 489 of 12 August, or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat.